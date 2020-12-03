SWORD Health Recognized as a Top 3 Wellness Service on Inc.’s Best in Business List

SWORD Health joins the ranks of Calm, sweetgreen, Bombas and other innovators making a positive impact on the world.

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SWORD Health has been named to Inc.’s inaugural Best in Business list in the Wellness Services category. Inc. created the Best in Business Awards to honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. (on newsstands December 29, 2020), recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had a superlative impact on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “It’s been an incredibly challenging year for companies. Across industries, businesses have had to make brutally tough decisions and face unprecedented uncertainty. That’s why we knew 2020 called for a new recognition program, something to complement our annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. For Best in Business, companies have prioritized tackling today’s problems to lead us to a better future, even if they’ve struggled to stay in the black.”

Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 30 different industries–health, software, retail, business services, and more–and in age- and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was very competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits—a huge success for these honors in their inaugural year.

SWORD Health was recognized for making physical therapy more accessible and affordable, curbing reliance on opioids, reducing inequalities in treatment, and improving physical health outcomes for many who wouldn’t have had the option until now.

“We are proud to be recognized among this group of companies making a positive difference in the world. Musculoskeletal pain is on the rise, and too many Americans are going without care. At SWORD, we believe that everyone should have access to high-quality care, and we’re grateful to Inc. for helping us advance our mission” said Virgílio Bento, Founder and CEO, SWORD Health.

Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

+++

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers’ in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About SWORD Health

SWORD Health is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider on a mission to free two billion people from chronic and post-surgical pain. The company’s clinical-grade digital therapy platform pairs expert physical therapists with FDA-listed wearable technology to deliver a personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems and employers in the U.S., Europe and Australia to make quality physical therapy more accessible to everyone. Learn more at swordhealth.com.

CONTACT: Resham Parikh SWORD Health [email protected]