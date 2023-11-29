Immediately available in 150 countries, the new solution is designed to advance DE&I efforts by creating equitable access to benefits for every part of an international workforce

New York, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Globally, billions of people suffer from acute and chronic pain, which is a leading cause of absenteeism and low productivity, all while costing healthcare systems more than cancer and diabetes combined. Despite being the world’s most prevalent disability, only a tiny fraction of people have access to the care and resources they need to help them feel better. To address this problem, Sword Health, the first and only end-to-end platform to predict, prevent, and treat pain, is introducing Atlas, a first-of-its-kind product that brings clinically-validated exercises and education to people around the world and is launching with availability in 150 countries. Atlas addresses acute and chronic pain, cultivates healthy habits, and reduces risk of injuries, thereby aiding global companies in enhancing health equity across their international teams.

Pain is the world’s foremost epidemic. Muscle and joint disorders, with lower back pain being the most common, affect 2 billion people globally. These disorders are one of the greatest causes of work absenteeism, lost productivity, and increased healthcare costs for employers globally. Outside of the United States, the average employee is absent from work for more than 14 days a year due to MSK-related issues, and when employees in pain go to work, their productivity suffers.

Atlas combines clinically-validated exercises to address acute and chronic pain with premium educational content focused on understanding pain, reducing injury risks, and building healthy habits. It is designed to advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts by creating equitable access to benefits for every part of a global workforce. This, in turn, decreases healthcare costs and increases workforce productivity by reducing absenteeism, pain, and injuries.

“Forward-thinking benefits leaders with global populations want to improve health equity and access with a solution to support their entire workforce,” said Virgilio Bento, founder & CEO of Sword. “We’ve heard loud and clear from our clients who operate globally that they want to give their employees access to the same level of benefits as those in the US. With Atlas, employers can increase productivity, reduce absenteeism, and drive down healthcare costs, while making sure their employees can live life to its fullest, without pain.”

Sword client Stacey Rodgers, Vice President, Global Benefits at Pearson added, “When we evaluated top solutions in the market, Sword stood out for both its clinical rigor and capacity to expand into non-U.S. geographies. As a multinational company present in 40+ countries, the ability to expand the offering outside of the U.S. was critical in our decision-making process.

Sword Health is on a mission to free 2 billion people from pain by pioneering the field of AI Care. Combining clinical expertise with the accessibility and personalization enabled by proprietary AI, Sword has built the first platform to predict, prevent, and treat pain – delivering over 1.5 million AI-led sessions to members in 2023. Utilized by over 10,000 employers across three continents, Sword holds the majority of industry patents, a 70% win rate in competitive evaluations, and has raised over $300 million in funding from major venture firms, including Founders Fund, General Catalyst, and Khosla Ventures. Recently ranked the 26th fastest-growing US company on the Inc. 5000 list, Sword is redefining healthcare by saving clients millions while delivering unparalleled recovery from pain to its members. Visit www.swordhealth.com for more information.

