Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release Of It’s Newest Christian Historical Fiction Title, Sequel to FROM SLAVE TO SOLDIER TO SERVANT

Sword of the Lord cover

Charleston, SC, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Picking up where from Slave to Soldier to Servant left off, the Cornelius family lives amid the first century in Rome and continues to suffer under the unrelenting persecution of local authorities. Unable to elude the scrutiny, the family makes a daring escape to nearby Greece where new challenges and spiritual territory await. Alone in a new environment, the Cornelius family must stick together and use their faith as a guiding light to create a new, safer life.

Within Sword of the Lord, the Cornelius family offers readers an opportunity to experience the courage of the early Christians. They emerge as beacons of hope, sharing God’s message amid the perils, threats, and consequences of ancient times.

Readers of historical fiction, Christian fiction, and family sagas will fall in love with this second installment of the book series. Furman’s vividly crafted narrative brings to life a diverse cast of characters who embody resilience, tenacity, and faith.

Sword of the Lord is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

William (Bill) E. Furman, born on the Nebraska-South Dakota state line in 1935, is a retired USAF/Ind ANG Major. With a diverse career at Eli Lilly & Company and military service, he brings a unique perspective to Christian historical fiction. Beyond his writing, Bill served in community roles, coached youth programs, and taught Bible studies for over 35 years. His previous works include Season of Remembrance, A Man of the Prairie, and from Slave to Soldier to Servant. Bill can be found surrounded by a large, loving family.

Attachment

Sword of the Lord

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing [email protected]