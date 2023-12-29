DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Swvl Holdings Corp (“Swvl” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWVL), a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, today reported that the Company received a letter (the “Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is currently not in compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5450(a)(1), as the Company’s closing bid price for its Class A ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) was below $1.00 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days.