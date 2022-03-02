SXSW Innovation Awards: PORTL Named Finalist for “Connecting People”

The PORTL M will be demonstrated in public for the first time when the company makes its SXSW debut

Austin, TX, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PORTL Inc., the maker of holoportation devices and software, was selected as a finalist for the 24th annual SXSW Innovation Awards, taking place Monday, March 14 at 6:00 pm CT at the Austin Convention Center during SXSW. The SXSW Innovation Awards recognize and celebrate the most exciting tech developments in the connected world.

PORTL is a finalist in the Innovation in Connecting People category for the PORTL M, a desktop-sized version of its Epic which is already in use beaming executives, teachers, athletes and artists around the world. Some recent use cases include beaming NFL players to a broadcast TV studio during Super Bowl week, holoporting a doctor from Australia to teach med students in Florida, appearances at Hollywood movie premieres, and showcasing NFTs across Art Basel Miami.

“I started this with the pretty simple idea: turning what people call holograms into meaningful interactive experiences,” said PORTL inventor and CEO David Nussbaum. “And now every week people are coming to us from all over the world with new ideas that blow us away. We are saving people money, time, pandemic risk, and reducing carbon damage – and we’re also unleashing creativity in a new medium. But most important are the stories of real connections across thousands of miles.”

One of PORTL’s many professional athlete investors, NFL star Marshawn Lynch says, “I wish we had these when I was playing. There’s certain family events–birthdays, graduations – I wouldn’t have had to miss. And I’d like to see these used for people who are incarcerated – it would help keep families together.”

In advance of the Awards Ceremony, PORTL and the other finalists will exhibit at the Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase on Saturday, March 12, 12 pm-6 pm CT, at the JW Marriott Downtown Austin (Griffin Hall). The working prototype of the PORTL M will be demonstrated to the public for the first time. SXSW Interactive, Music, Film, and Platinum badgeholders a first look at the most exciting tech developments and a chance to place their votes for the People’s Choice Award. Registered media and official Finalist Judges will have exclusive access to the Showcase and finalist demos that morning, 11 am-12 pm CT.

“SXSW is thrilled to honor this year’s most innovative projects and give each finalist the opportunity to showcase their inventions to all SXSW attendees through interactive demos at the Finalist Showcase,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer.

Of hundreds of applications submitted, PORTL was one of 65 finalists selected across 13 categories by a panel of judges composed of industry peers and experts. Each entry was graded on four criteria: creativity, form, function and overall experience. The Finalist Showcase provides an in-person experience for the judges to complete their second round of voting.

“We’re honored to be finalists alongside these amazing projects from Comcast Lift Zones, Bombay Sapphire’s Sensory Auction, Fairphone 4, and Personal.ai,” said Nussbaum. “I can’t wait for all the crazy science fair energy at the showcase in Austin.”

The winners in each of the 13 categories, plus additional honors will be awarded at the 24th annual SXSW Innovation Awards on Monday, March 14, 2022

For more information about the SXSW Innovation Awards and to view the complete list of 2022 finalists, visit www.sxsw.com/awards/innovation-awards/.

For more information about PORTL contact: Owen@PORTLhologram.com

About PORTL: PORTL Inc. is the maker of hologram devices and the software and cloud services to support holoportation. Founded in 2018 by inventor and CEO David Nussbaum, its award-winning products are now in use all over the world, beaming executives, tech and science experts, and sports and music celebrities to events, displaying NFTs and other objects, and becoming a vital new tool for education, retail, marketing, and the hospitality industry. The Tim Draper-backed startup has recently been named the number one new technology at Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, the Best new Telecom Startup by the IT awards, and a three time CES Innovation Awards Honoree for 2022. PORTL’s headquarters are in Los Angeles and it has satellite and distributor showrooms in New York, Las Vegas, and Dubai. PORTL seeks to bring people together across every kind of divide. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For more information go to PORTLhologram.com.

About SXSW: SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. An essential destination for global professionals, the event features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2022 will take place March 11-20, 2022. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

