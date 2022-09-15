Syapse Enters Collaboration with Merck Using Real-World Evidence to Better Understand Cancers

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syapse®, a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases by advancing real-world care, has entered a collaboration with Merck, known as MSD, outside the United States and Canada, to leverage Syapse’s leading real-world evidence solutions designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients.

“This agreement continues a longstanding collaboration between Merck and Syapse and is a testament to the growing power of real-world evidence and the position that Syapse has established as a leader in the oncology space,” said Ken Tarkoff, CEO of Syapse. “We have grown and expanded our footprint, forging relationships with health systems and cancer centers across the country to provide access to high-quality, real-world data to deliver the right care for patients.”

Merck will utilize Syapse’s real-world data platform across multiple tumor types with a focus on better understanding the critical stage in the patient journey leading up to a diagnosis and beginning treatment.

Syapse’s network enables improved cancer care through collaboration and real-world evidence. Whereas the limitations of traditional, individual data sources present challenges to deriving trustworthy insights from RWD, Syapse’s proprietary multi-source data strategy approach enables partners to gain a high-fidelity view of the oncology landscape that can be actionable to improve patient care. Syapse’s approach validates that, although every dataset has a limitation, with collaboration, there is a way to realize the full potential of RWD.

About Syapse®

Syapse is a company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of oncology and other serious diseases by advancing real-world care. By marrying clinical expertise with smart technologies, we transform data into evidence—and then into the experience—in collaboration with our network of partners, who are committed to improving patients’ lives through community health systems. Together, we connect comprehensive patient insights to our network to empower our partners in driving real impact and improving access to high-quality care.

