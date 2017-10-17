Sydbank A/S: Issue of Tier 2 capital

Sydbank will issue EUR 75m as Tier 2 capital. It is a 12-year issue with a first call option after 7 years. The price is 3M EURIBOR plus 185bp.
The value date of the issue is 2 November 2017.
The issue is part of the ongoing adjustment of the Bank’s capital structure.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
