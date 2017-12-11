Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 49

On 1 March 2017 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 664m. The share buyback commenced on 2 March 2017 and will be completed by 31 December 2017.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most

recent announcement 2,545,600 628,746,996.00 04 December 2017

05 December 2017

06 December 2017

07 December 2017

08 December 2017 10,000

15,000

17,000

16,000

14,000 243.12

239.62

236.08

239.20

243.93 2,431,200.00

3,594,300.00

4,013,360.00

3,827,200.00

3,415,020.00 Total over week 49 72,000 17,281,080.00 Total accumulated

during the share buy-

back programme 2,617,600 646,028,076.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 3,391,534 own shares, equal to 4.82% of the Bank’s share capital.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6743268-3156-4ede-b9c5-c6bc104cec8a