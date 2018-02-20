Breaking News
Home / Top News / Sydbank to repurchase shares

Sydbank to repurchase shares

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Sydbank’s Board of Directors has decided to implement a share buyback programme of DKK 500m, however a maximum of 3 million shares. The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the Bank’s share capital with the shares purchased under the programme. 

Using the closing price on Monday 19 February 2018 the buyback equals about 1.9m shares, equal to 2.8% of the Bank’s share capital. 

The share buyback will be executed in accordance with the authorisation of the general meeting of 23 March 2017 whereby the Board of Directors may acquire own shares of up to 10% of the capital. 

The share buyback is part of the capital adjustment to optimise the capital structure in accordance with the Bank’s capital targets and capital policy published in the Bank’s 2017 Annual Report. At 31 December 2017 the Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 17.3% and its capital ratio stood at 20.8%. 

The share buyback programme will be initiated on Wednesday 21 February 2018 and will be completed by 31 December 2018. Sydbank has chosen Danske Bank to manage the buyback which will be executed in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The share buyback programme will be subject to the following guidelines: 

  • shares may not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the following prices: 
  1. the price of the last independent trade
  2. the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out, including when the shares are traded on different trading venues 
  • purchases on any trading day must not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of the shares in the preceding 20 trading days on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. 

On the first banking day of each week Sydbank will state the number and value of repurchased shares in a company announcement, the first time being on 26 February 2018. 

Sydbank may suspend or end the share buyback programme at any time. In such case this will be announced in a company announcement.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf846fbf-7d72-40d3-b564-138960fef000

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.