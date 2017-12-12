Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Participate in SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s 2017 Financial Technology, Business and Government Services Summit

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) (“SYKES” or the “Company”), a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, will attend SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s 2017 Financial Technology, Business and Government Services Summit in New York City, New York, on December 14, 2017. Management will be participating in investor meetings, which is the principal format of the Summit.

About Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

SYKES is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with customer contact engagement centers throughout the world, SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). SYKES also provides various enterprise support services in the Americas and fulfillment services in EMEA, which include order processing, inventory control, product delivery and product returns handling. For additional information please visit www.sykes.com.

