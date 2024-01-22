Alice Delahunt and Nicola Formichetti Nicola Formichetti joins SYKY as Artistic Director. Photo by James Bee.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Luxury fashion platform SYKY is proud to announce the appointment of Nicola Formichetti as its first Artistic Director. In this new role, Formichetti will bring his creative leadership to the growing digital fashion landscape. He will support SYKY’s creative endeavors as SYKY continues to define the future of fashion, identifying and nurturing new synergies between established luxury brands and the next generation of digital and physical designers.

Nicola Formichetti is one of the industry’s most prolific and celebrated visionaries. As Creative Director, Formichetti has steered the creative vision at numerous international luxury houses, including Mugler and Diesel, and collaborated with international brands such as Uniqlo, MAC, and Alexander McQueen. He is particularly well known for his boundary-pushing, decade-long collaboration with Lady Gaga, which resulted in an array of iconic moments that defined both the fashion and pop culture of its era.

In addition to his contributions to fashion, Formichetti has also worked extensively in media. He has contributed to publications such as Vogue Homme Japan, V Magazine, VMAN, and Rolling Stone, where he recently art directed their first digital fashion cover featuring Bad Bunny. With his Japanese-Italian background, experience at the intersection of fashion and pop culture, and passion for pushing artistic and technical boundaries, Formichetti is poised to influence the next century of fashion. Now, he brings his distinctive perspective and wealth of creativity to his new role at SYKY.

Alice Delahunt, CEO of SYKY, shared her enthusiasm about Formichetti’s appointment:

“At SYKY we’re building for a future that is physical and digital. Nicola inherently understands this and has been ahead of the curve his entire career. He has an intuitive understanding of what will come to define fashion, and his work builds toward that future. I’m thrilled to welcome him to SYKY, where we nurture the industry visionaries of tomorrow. Our team, community, platform, and our groundbreaking collective of designers will be enriched by Nicola’s creativity and unique flair for connecting with a new generation of luxury consumers.”

Formichetti’s appointment underscores SYKY’s commitment to discovering and fostering exceptional talent and its belief that the future of fashion transcends barriers and embraces diversity. Through the SYKY Collective—a group of global designers disrupting the fashion industry through technology and innovation—Formichetti will nurture an array of creative voices, bringing new and distinctive perspectives to the forefront of physical and digital luxury fashion.

Nicola Formichetti shared his perspective on this new venture: “I am thrilled to be joining SYKY and to be a part of shaping the future of fashion, which I believe embraces both physical and digital. In my 25-year fashion career, I’ve been captivated by the potential of the digital space and am now eager to embrace it fully, creating possibilities that resonate with today’s world. The mix of fashion and technology presents exciting opportunities for all of us to push boundaries, innovate, and shape the industry. Joining SYKY allows me to be at the forefront of this digital revolution, collaborating with a team that shares my passion for creating meaningful impact.”

Formichetti will support SYKY’s vision of discovering exceptional talent in the physical and digital luxury space and will expand upon SYKY’s breakthrough events calendar from 2023, which saw exclusive event activations at New York Fashion Week with Calvin Klein and iD Magazine and at London Fashion Week with the British Fashion Council. Formichetti’s direction is poised to further enhance SYKY’s presence in the luxury fashion sphere, blending innovative collaborations with dynamic community engagement for a lasting impact.

About SYKY: SYKY is a luxury fashion platform building the future of fashion, enabling designers and collectors to curate, buy and sell their luxury digital collectibles, and inspire a new vision for self-expression. In January 2023, SYKY closed its $10.5M Series A Funding Round, led by Seven Seven Six. This funding has enabled SYKY to expand its influence in the fashion industry, including the debut of the SYKY Collective, a global group of 10 digital designers. Following this, SYKY launched its Keystone collection, a membership pass designed for fashion enthusiasts, leaders, and collectors who are shaping the next generation of fashion in digital, physical, and augmented worlds. SYKY’s innovative approach and partnerships with leading established fashion brands have established it as a leader in the sector. In recognition of its pioneering work, SYKY was selected as one of the World Economic Forum’s ‘Technology Pioneers’ for 2023, distinguishing itself among hundreds of candidates.

