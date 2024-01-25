Nation’s Leading Provider of Supplemental, Enrichment Education Awards 57 New Territories, Opens 19 Franchise Locations in 2023

Baltimore, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sylvan Learning, the leading provider of supplemental and enrichment education for K–12 students with more than 710 locations worldwide, awarded 57 new territories and opened 19 franchise locations in 2023.

“We’re on a positive growth trajectory, and it’s inversely correlated with the state of education,” said John McAuliffe, CEO at Sylvan. “Now more than ever, educators and entrepreneurs alike are seeing an increasing demand for supplemental education services in their own communities. Our focus for future growth is to strategically align with qualified franchise partners that are passion driven, process oriented and share in our vision of helping students succeed.”

The territories awarded across 17 states and Canada represent 33 new and expanding franchise owners. Approximately 40% of the new territories were awarded to franchisees leveraging Sylvan’s educator incentive, launched in the first quarter, to pursue entrepreneurship in education.

Of the new franchise owners who tapped into the educator discount is Marty Conner who was awarded two territories in Stallings, N.C. and Indian Land, S.C., which opened in 2023. Conner tutored at Sylvan more than 30 years ago and spent his career in education as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent, among other roles in the industry.

“I know Sylvan’s excellence in education firsthand and have seen the results it provides for students, which is highly regarded by parents and educators,” said Conner. “I also believe in the people supporting me at Sylvan. They share my passion for serving students, helping them perform at high levels and seeing their inevitable success.”

Approximately 35% of the new territories were awarded to existing franchise owners expanding their footprint.

Dr. Sudhaker Chhabra, a Sylvan franchise owner with centers in Boise and Meridian, Idaho, was awarded two additional territories in Twin Falls and Coeur d’Alene. He has a PhD in biomedical engineering and comes from a family of educators.

“I ultimately chose Sylvan for what the curriculum can do for students,” said Dr. Chhabra. “After witnessing students succeed in my first center, including my own daughter, it motivated me to expand into more communities. These new territories will provide a desperately-needed resource for students across the state, especially in areas that are currently underserved.”

Throughout the year, 19 franchise owners opened their doors across 13 states and Canada, including Dr. Vanity Barr-Little who owned a center in Apollo Beach, Fla. before opening her second location in Riverview last year. She is an Air Force Veteran with a doctoral degree in business and committed to opening another location in order to serve an increasing number of families she saw commuting from Riverview.

“After I had kids of my own, my passion for education was ignited along with a strong desire to advocate for their academic needs,” said Dr. Barr-Little. “I’ve seen Sylvan transform students’ confidence in the classroom, and I can’t wait to witness the same progress in Riverview.”

In addition to awarding several new territories, Sylvan transferred ownership of 41 centers, 66% of which were to new franchise owners.

Sylvan Learning is the leading brand in truly personalized learning across all subjects and grades. The Sylvan Method is a proven methodology based on academic research, more than 45 years of proven teaching experience and leading-edge technology. Sylvan blends the best in teaching with the best in technology to get the best results. With a one-of-a-kind assessment called the Sylvan Insight Assessment, a deeper understanding of each childs’ individual needs is the cornerstone of Sylvan’s programs. Coupled with a personal and adaptive learning plan for each child, Sylvan-certified teachers bring the magic to inspire and challenge kids across all subjects and grades, delivering proven and guaranteed results.

ABOUT SYLVAN LEARNING:

With more than 40 years of experience and more than 710 points of presence, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan's proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on the iPad® for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE — STEM and accelerated courses and Sylvan Prep — college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey. Sylvan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc.

