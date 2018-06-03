SYMC NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces First Filed Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corporation – SYMC

NEW YORK, June 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) from May 20, 2017 through May 10, 2018, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Symantec investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Symantec class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1340.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Symantec’s internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; (2) Symantec’s later disclosed “reporting of certain Non-GAAP measures including those that could impact executive compensation programs” would lead to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”); and (3) as a result, Symantec’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 16, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1340.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or zhalpe[email protected]

