CRANSTON, R.I., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If you’ve ever had braces to create a beautiful smile, you’ll know that the pain can be felt both in your pocket and mouth. While orthodontics can be painful and out of reach for many, that is about to change with Synapse Dental and Smiles Change Lives (SCL) joining forces to provide thousands of disadvantaged children with affordable AND pain-free orthodontics.

For 25 years, the non-profit SCL has provided access to orthodontic care for over 16,000 children from families unable to afford the full cost of braces. Now Synapse Dental has stepped up to provide each of the SCL’s 700 member orthodontists with the award-winning Dental Pain Eraser, the world’s first electronic dental anesthesia solution that prevents and relieves oral pain in seconds without the need for pills, topical gels or local anesthetic injections.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our members to provide an exceptional orthodontic experience for their youngest patients,” says Alexis Barclay, Vice President of Operations, Smiles Change Lives. “Our partnership with Synapse Dental will make an even bigger difference in the lives of children by helping them relieve their discomfort while wearing braces.”

On a mission to make pain-free dentistry a reality and bring oral pain relief to millions, practicing orthodontist Dr. Cosmo Haralambidis spent years of extensive research in neuromodulation to bring the Dental Pain Eraser to life. Through its Advanced PulseWave™ technology, the Dental Pain Eraser sends subsensory electric pulses to calm the nerves in the mouth and provide long-lasting pain relief. When the applicator is applied to the tooth or gum, the user feels their pain instantly subside.

“As orthodontists, we are in a position to help our patients feel better about their smiles,” explains Dr. Cosmo, co-founder of Synapse Dental and inventor of the Dental Pain Eraser. “With the Dental Pain Eraser, we now have a way to elevate the orthodontic experience for our patients, removing the fear and anxiety during their orthodontic treatment. We’re thrilled to partner with Smiles Change Lives to make a child’s ortho experience amazing.”

Practitioners have called the Dental Pain Eraser “a game changer” in how it helps to transform the patient experience for preventing and relieving oral pain in-office and at-home from dental treatment (hygiene/periodontics, extractions, surgery, implants, orthodontics) and oral disorders (canker sores, TMJ/TMD, sensitivity). By reducing a patient’s discomfort, the Dental Pain Eraser will reduce anxiety, increase case acceptance, improve sleep, and increase cooperation with home care for proper oral hygiene and elastics use, among other benefits.

The Dental Pain Eraser is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for use with children and adults. It is the only clinically proven oral pain relief solution that relieves pain instantly and lasts for up to 48 hours; is drug-free, needle-free and numb-free; and is without side effects.

For more information, visit https://dentalpaineraser.com/smiles-change-lives/

