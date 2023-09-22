CRANSTON, R.I., Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synapse Dental, the maker of the Dental Pain EraserTM, announced the completion of its first outside equity financing with backing from the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Innovation and Transformation Fund as well as other notable doctor angel investors.

The strategic equity round comes after participating in the AAO’s Ortho Tank start-up pitch event, held at this year’s AAO Annual Session in Chicago, IL. This coincides with receiving the 2023 AAO Ortho Innovator Award for developing the Dental Pain EraserTM.

The Dental Pain Eraser is a handheld solution that uses patented PulseWaveTM technology to prevent and relieve oral pain within seconds without needles, drugs and numbness. The PulseWaveTM technology, a type of neuromodulation, interrupts the oral pain cascade and histamine response by using proprietary subsensory electrical stimulus. The company has achieved patents in multiple countries and the technology has broader usage outside of dental and orthodontics in ENT and facial surgical procedures.

“The Dental Pain Eraser is redefining the patient experience for all of orthodontics and dentistry, and, as a specialist in dentofacial orthopaedics and orthodontics, educator, researcher, and inventor, I am thrilled to have the support of the AAO and my colleagues which believes in our vision and mission,” states Dr. Cosmo Haralambidis, Co-Founder of Synapse Dental.

Leading fundraising and the commercialization of the Dental Pain Eraser, fellow Co-Founder George Aliphtiras, a successful entrepreneur, board member and angel investor, states, “Having our doctor customers invest in the company alongside the AAO affirms the market need and opportunity represented by the Dental Pain Eraser, as being truly game-changing. Investment proceeds will be used to accelerate our commercialization in orthodontics and build the foundation for future expansion into all segments of dentistry and, in the longer term, consumer oral care.”

The objective of the AAO Innovation and Transformation Fund investment strategy is to support innovation within orthodontics, which improves patient care or improves the business of running an orthodontic practice. “The AAO Innovation and Transformation Fund is committed to investing in new technologies from like-minded companies that can help orthodontists provide the best possible care to their patients,” said Dr. Myron Guymon, AAO President.