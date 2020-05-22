Breaking News
Synaptics Appoints Susan Hardman to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced the appointment of Susan Hardman to its Board of Directors, effective May 22, 2020. Ms. Hardman will join the Board’s Compensation Committee.

Ms. Hardman enjoyed a distinguished career in senior management roles in the semiconductor industry. She held several executive positions at Intersil Corporation, including senior vice president of the Automotive and Specialty Products Group, senior vice president of the Analog and Mixed Signal Product Group, and vice president of Corporate Marketing. Ms. Hardman joined Intersil from Exar where she was vice president and general manager of the Interface Products Division, as well as vice president of Corporate Marketing. She also held roles in marketing, product design, applications, and product test with VLSI Technology and Motorola, and was an advisory board member for Santa Clara University’s School of Electrical Engineering.

“Ms. Hardman’s senior management positions with other semiconductor companies, her extensive knowledge of the semiconductor industry, her engineering background, and her knowledge of the consumer and automotive technology sectors give her the strong skillset, perspectives, and experiences that make her a welcome addition to our Board of Directors,” said Nelson Chan, Synaptics’ Chairperson of the Board of Directors.   

About Synaptics: 
Synaptics is the pioneer and leader of human interface technology, bringing innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices. Synaptics’ broad portfolio of touch, display, biometrics, voice, audio, and multimedia products is built on the company’s rich R&D, extensive IP and dependable supply chain capabilities. With solutions designed for mobile, PC, smart home, and automotive industries, Synaptics combines ease of use, functionality and aesthetics to enable products that help make our digital lives more productive, secure and enjoyable. (NASDAQ: SYNA) www.synaptics.com.

Synaptics, and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

