Synaptics Appoints YY Lee to Board of Directors

Jan. 12, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) today announced the appointment of Vivie “YY” Lee to its Board of Directors, effective January 10, 2022.

Ms. Lee has a distinguished career in executive leadership and Board of Director roles in the technology industry. She currently acts as an independent director and consultant to leading tech firms and is a member of the board of Commvault Systems, Inc. Previously, Ms. Lee served as Chief Strategy Officer at Anaplan, as well as Chief Executive Officer at FirstRain Inc. Earlier in her career, Ms. Lee held executive and product management leadership positions at Cadence Systems, Synopsys, and 8×8 (formerly Integrated Information Technology Inc.). Additionally, Ms. Lee co-founded the software company Aqueduct Software, an automated enterprise application profiling and analysis solution.

“Ms. Lee’s board experience, senior management positions with other technology companies, mathematics background, and her deep understanding of software and software applications give her the strong skillset, perspectives, and experiences that make her a welcome addition to our Board of Directors,” said Nelson Chan, Synaptics’ Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

About Synaptics Incorporated:
Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Synaptics Incorporated
Patrick Mannion
Dir. of PR and Technical Communications
+1 631-678-1015
patrick.mannion@synaptics.com

