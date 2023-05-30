The Triton FS7800 family comes in two easy-to-integrate sensor packaging options with NIST SP 800-193 protection for maximum security for the mobile workforce

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced at Computex 2023 the Triton FS7800 family of high-resolution single-chip Match-in-Sensor (MiS) fingerprint authentication sensors for secure biometric user access to PCs and other devices. The Triton family has a 500-dpi silicon sensor that comes in two flexible, easy-to-integrate packaging options to accelerate system design and features NIST SP 800-193-level protection to deliver maximum security for the mobile workforce.

The Triton family extends Synaptics’ leadership in MiS-style sensor solutions. MiS means it is completely stand-alone and contains a processor, storage, and cryptographic capabilities that perform matching in an environment physically isolated from the host. This ensures protection from hacking or malware that might be running on the host. The sensor performs biometric identification autonomously and then sends an identification result that is encrypted and signed using a sensor-specific key to the host. For PC applications, it is fully compliant with the latest Microsoft Windows Hello requirements and is Enhanced Sign-in Security (ESS) capable, per the Windows 11 modern device security levels definition.

“Security is a priority for the enterprise that becomes increasingly challenging with a mobile workforce,” said Saleel Awsare, Senior VP and GM, PC and Peripherals Division at Synaptics. “Synaptics has already established a leadership position with OEMs with our biometric authentication solutions, and our Triton family of fingerprint sensing solutions adds enhanced performance and security features that respond to new types of work styles and risks. We’ve designed it to be efficient to integrate for a range of industrial design requirements, as well as unobtrusive for authenticated end users to be able to securely access their devices.”

FS7800 key features and benefits

Direct-contact capacitive silicon sensor uses a standard CMOS foundry process

A single-chip device that performs authentication with an in-sensor microprocessor executing firmware

Integrated internal flash memory for instructions and a fingerprint database

Hardware accelerated cryptographic features for matching and image processing

NIST SP 800-193 compliant security prevents unsigned firmware-level hacking

Usable in a number of design configurations and when placed under different types of materials

Available in two versions, one for use with a glass overlay (FS7801) and one for use with a coating overlay (FS7802)

Can be implemented in different shapes and sizes for various kinds of ID requirements and different locations of the placement on a PC

Availability

The Synaptics Triton FS7800 family is available now:

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing how we engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing.

