The VMM9430 and DisplayLink DL-7400 support up to four 4K120/144 Hz displays and bring IoT capability to uniquely address performance, flexibility, and management of the hybrid office

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced two quad-display systems on chip (SoCs): the VMM9430 is the industry’s first DisplayPort 2.1 (DP 2.1) multi-stream transport (MST) hub, and the DisplayLink DL-7400 is a universal display docking solution with built-in Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity. Both support ultra-high resolution and refresh rates of up to 4K @144 Hz with four simultaneous display outputs from a single IC — double the outputs available in current docking solutions — to enable the development of highly differentiated, future-proof devices for the hybrid office, while reducing overall design complexity and simplifying management.

“The VMM9430 and DL-7400 represent a complete refresh of the world’s dominant product line of video transport solutions,” said Saleel Awsare, SVP & GM at Synaptics. “Together, they allow organizations to not only be first to market with DisplayPort 2.1 but also to quickly provision three, and often four ultra-high-definition displays per user, all while maintaining both backward and forward compatibility and delivering the best-in-class performance, flexibility, reliability, and ease of management that only a proven docking solutions provider can enable.”

Targeted primarily at single-user desk environments, the VMM9430 offers DisplayPort link throughput of up to 80Gbps, which along with high refresh rates, delivers premium performance for bandwidth-intensive applications such as content creation, video production, and gaming. For the DisplayLink DL-7400, built-in IoT connectivity and flexible OS support across Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Linux devices makes it ideal for office hoteling and shared-desk models as companies increasingly transition to BYOD and CYOD policies.

“Synaptics joins a growing list of VESA member companies that have successfully certified their latest products to the more stringent DisplayPort 2.1 specification. With its higher bandwidth and transport tunneling efficiency as well as mandated support for VESA Display Stream Compression, DisplayPort 2.1 supports the needs of virtually every practical display application—including multi-display support at the highest resolutions—without compromising video performance,” said Bill Lempesis, executive director of the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA), which develops and administers the DisplayPort standard and compliance logo program. “We appreciate the support of Synaptics in helping to facilitate the rapid deployment of new VESA specifications like DisplayPort 2.1 to the docking station and adapter market.”

VMM9430 — World’s First DisplayPort 2.1 Multi-Stream Hub Chip

DisplayPort 2.1: Enables customers to design docking solutions that are compatible with the latest Thunderbolt and USB4 laptops with higher resolutions, refresh rates, and color depth to make better use of modern displays.

Enables customers to design docking solutions that are compatible with the latest Thunderbolt and USB4 laptops with higher resolutions, refresh rates, and color depth to make better use of modern displays. Enterprise Docking: The VMM9430 brings a new level of display performance with support for quad 4K, dual 8K, and even single 10K & 16K Ultrawide displays transporting 10-12bpp HDR video and Variable Refresh Rate gaming content.

The VMM9430 brings a new level of display performance with support for quad 4K, dual 8K, and even single 10K & 16K Ultrawide displays transporting 10-12bpp HDR video and Variable Refresh Rate gaming content. High Performance, Low Power: Drawing 30% less power than competing chipsets, the VMM9430 offers significant power-saving advantages for large-scale deployments.

Drawing 30% less power than competing chipsets, the VMM9430 offers significant power-saving advantages for large-scale deployments. Broad Compatibility: Designed to work seamlessly with Thunderbolt, USB4, and DisplayPort Alt-Mode (DisplayPort over USB-C port) devices, as well as across Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA processors.

DisplayLink DL-7400 — Universal Graphics Chip for High-Performance Hoteling

Universal Compatibility: The DL-7400 is Synaptics’ latest-generation DisplayLink universal graphics chipset, now supporting quad 4K 120Hz or dual 8K 60Hz HDR10 displays across Windows, macOS, Chrome OS & Linux devices, with an upgraded 2.5Gbps Ethernet interface for networking performance.

The DL-7400 is Synaptics’ latest-generation DisplayLink universal graphics chipset, now supporting quad 4K 120Hz or dual 8K 60Hz HDR10 displays across Windows, macOS, Chrome OS & Linux devices, with an upgraded 2.5Gbps Ethernet interface for networking performance. Simplified Hoteling Deployment: A single dock supports hoteling setups of 1 to 4 displays — in a mix of horizontal and vertical layouts — across any notebook brand, model, or OS, simplifying rollout in increasingly popular BYOD/CYOD office environments.

A single dock supports hoteling setups of 1 to 4 displays — in a mix of horizontal and vertical layouts — across any notebook brand, model, or OS, simplifying rollout in increasingly popular BYOD/CYOD office environments. World’s First IoT Dock-on-a-Chip: Delivers network connectivity without a host PC enabling a broad range of applications beyond standard docking functionality, including desk booking, remote dock management and insights, and proactive IT maintenance.

Availability

Pre-production samples of both products are now available to Alpha customers. General release with sampling to all customers in Q3 2023, with production release following in Q4 2023.

For more information on the VMM9430 and the DL-7400, email video-interface@synaptics.com.

