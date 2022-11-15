System on module (SoM) developed with Ampak combines the Katana™ low-power Edge AI SoC with Wi-Fi / Bluetooth wireless connectivity in an ultra-small-form-factor package

KatanaConnect Miniature Wireless AI Vision and Audio Module Accelerates Design of Battery-Powered IoT Devices Measuring 33 x 32 mm. KatanaConnect is the industry’s first ultra-miniature SoM to deliver low-power, AI-enabled computer vision and audio-sensing capability with integrated Wi-Fi / Bluetooth connectivity.

MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) announced today at Electronica 2022 the availability of KatanaConnectTM, the industry’s first ultra-miniature SoM to deliver low-power, AI-enabled computer vision and audio sensing capability with integrated Wi-Fi / Bluetooth connectivity. The SoM, developed with leading module vendor Ampak, is a ready-to-use solution that enables rapid implementation of AI sensing features for connected IoT devices targeting a range of applications, including home automation, security, ambient assisted living, industrial safety and monitoring, and many others.

“KatanaConnect enables the fastest, most future-proof path to feature-rich, connected AI vision and audio sensing systems in compact form factors,” said Ananda Roy, Senior Product Manager, Low-Power Edge AI, at Synaptics. “All that’s required for OEMs to quickly develop differentiated products is to add a low-power image sensor, a microphone, and custom AI model/algorithm software for the target application.

The module combines Synaptics’ Katana low-power Edge AI SoC with the company’s proven SYN430132 1×1 Wi-Fi 802.11n / Bluetooth combo in an area measuring 33 x 32 mm. The SYN43012 is a highly integrated 1×1 IEEE 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 combo IC that delivers robust connectivity and reduces system cost and space with built-in power amplifiers (PAs) and low-noise amplifiers (LNAs).

KatanaConnect is backed by a flexible EVK for rapid system-level evaluation and experimentation prior to final design. Algorithm customization can be achieved through the community of Katana AI software partners to develop machine-learning (ML) models. The SoM can also serve as a platform for the development of innovative sensing methods—such as wireless sensing—that complement and enhance Katana’s vision and audio Edge AI features.

“The integration of Katana and connectivity on a single module provides a path for our customers to easily incorporate low-power AI into their products,” said Vincent Fan, Vice President of R&D at Ampak, a leading maker of connectivity modules with millions of units shipped for a wide range of smart home and IoT solutions. “In adopting the new Katana low-power AI solution from Synaptics, we are continuing a long and successful relationship between the two companies. We consider Synaptics one of our most trusted silicon partners.”

Availability

Synaptics’ KatanaConnect module will be available in Q1, 2023. For more information, contact your local Synaptics sales representative.

About AMPAK Technology

AMPAK is a company with over 20 years of experience in wireless module R&D, design, production, marketing, and product technology integration services. We have a team of professional high-frequency module hardware design and software integration engineers with rich experience in customer applications and can provide a series of SiP and industrial standard modules to serve worldwide regions in response to customer and market-oriented product and technical support needs. AMPAK provides complete solutions for consumer and industrial customers who want to apply their products in smart home, security, Internet of Things, remote office or industrial automation, smart healthcare, smart transportation, and other service systems. For more about AMPAK, visit www.ampak.com.tw.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA ) is changing how humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook , or visit www.synaptics.com .

Media Contact

