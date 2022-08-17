Breaking News
Synaptics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 and Wednesday, August 24, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

  • Satish Ganesan, SVP & Chief Strategy Officer will virtually present at the Rosenblatt 2nd Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:00 PM PT. To view the webcast or access a replay, please visit https://www.rblt.com/events/synaptics-tech-summit-2022
  • Dean Butler, CFO, will virtually participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1×1 Conference on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

About Synaptics Incorporated:
Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:
Munjal Shah
Synaptics
+1-408-518-7639
munjal.shah@synaptics.com

