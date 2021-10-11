Breaking News
Synaptiq and AlgoLook Demo Machine Vision Mask Detection Model at 2021 NSC Safety Congress and Expo

Model shows how safety and compliance officers can immediately detect presence of masks in large crowds.

Portland, OR, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synaptiq, a full-scale artificial intelligence firm creating customized AI solutions, and AlgoLook, an AI product company focused on building technology products to enhance safety, security, health, and wellbeing in facilities, have developed a machine vision mask detection model that will be demonstrated at the 2021 National Safety Council Congress and Expo in Orlando, Florida, October 11 – 13, 2021. 

The demo will be featured in the conference’s new NSC Technology Safety Pavilion, at Booth 1975 on the conference floor, and will be available for conference attendees to test. 

The novel machine vision model uses a deep neural network trained on thousands of images to detect the presence or absence of masks in milliseconds.  

“As businesses rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and in-person events take place again, it will be imperative to continue to ensure attendees are protected,” says Stephen Sklarew, CEO of Synaptiq. “Mask-wearing is a huge part of mitigating virus spread and getting back to business as usual. Our machine vision model gives safety and compliance officials an efficient and reliable tool that can help them do their jobs better during this stressful time.”

The specialized tools and techniques used to bring this mask detection model to life can readily be deployed to solve other safety and security challenges, such hard hat and high visibility vest enforcement, weapon location, hazard proximity detection, and more.

“We are very excited to be showcased in the new NSC Technology Safety Pavilion,” says AlgoLook CEO and Co-founder John Dankovchik. “We believe demonstrating Synaptiq’s mask compliance model is very timely, as this show requires a mask to attend. This model is one of many that can be delivered via AlgoLook’s SAFE platform, along with our proprietary sensor, AlgoAir, a Vape and THC detector.”  

About Synaptiq

With over 50 clients in 20 sectors worldwide, Synaptiq is a full-scale AI consultancy bringing impactful solutions to the enterprise using machine learning, machine vision, natural language processing, and other data-driven techniques. The firm creates customized platforms for image and document-intensive industries that are more powerful than existing off-the-shelf tools. Its team of management consultants, AI researchers and data scientists, and product development experts works directly with clients to leverage the unbeatable advantages of artificial intelligence, navigate potential obstacles, and become a smart enterprise of tomorrow. For more information about Synaptiq please visit www.synaptiq.ai. 

About Algolook

AlgoLook, a 3 year old company exiting R&D stage, is now offering AlgoAir, a Vape and THC sensor that not only integrates seamlessly with a facility’s VMS, enabling fast enforcement, it is also the only THC sensor on the market with a 100% concealed installation form factor. AlgoLook is the maker of the SAFE (situational awareness for enterprise) platform, an AI powered, real-time platform that ingests multimodal inputs (air, particulates, gases, thermal, NLP, NLU, and numerous computer vision models) to be then delivered in a unified experience in real-time. We think of IOT as your remote sight, sound, and smell.  Visit www.algolook.com to learn more or get in touch. 

