Synaptiq CEO Stephen Sklarew to Host NASCLA's Artificial Intelligence in Construction Webinar on December 9

Synaptiq CEO Stephen Sklarew to Host NASCLA’s Artificial Intelligence in Construction Webinar on December 9

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

The National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies (NASCLA) is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to promote best practices and license uniformity for agencies that regulate the construction industry. The AI in Construction webinar is open to the public and will focus on how artificial intelligence solutions are helping construction companies streamline operations, save costs, prevent safety and compliance issues, and be better positioned for future success.

Stephen Sklarew, Synaptiq CEO

Stephen Sklarew is the CEO and Co-Founder of Synaptiq, an AI & Machine Learning consultancy focused on The Humankind of AI™; building a better world as we lean into an age of human and machine interaction.

Portland, Oregon, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synaptiq CEO and Co-Founder Stephen Sklarew will host a webinar on artificial intelligence in construction for the National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies (NASCLA) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10:00am Mountain Time. The webinar is open to the public and participants can register here.

The COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed huge changes across the entire construction industry, including widespread digital transformation and the development of new innovations launched in response to the virus  – and especially the data that these new technologies generate. 

“With all of this great data – from videos to images to paper documents and blueprints – comes the opportunity to unlock it with AI,” says Sklarew. “Now, more than ever, we have the opportunity to apply AI throughout the entire construction project life cycle, from design management to preconstruction, resource and equipment management, operations, scheduling and staffing, health and safety compliance, and project retrospectives. Construction companies can be faster, more flexible, creative, and efficient as they navigate yet-to-be-seen challenges, and emerge stronger and better positioned for future success.”

In this webinar, Sklarew will provide an overview of artificial intelligence, applications in construction, recommendations for how to achieve success with AI initiatives, and will host a live Q&A.  

“NASCLA’s membership is very interested in technological innovation, how it applies to construction, and specifically how AI is growing and impacting the industry,” says Kenee Walton, NASCLA Programs and Events Manager. “Synaptiq does a lot of meaningful AI work in construction, we are excited to welcome Stephen Sklarew as NASCLA’s December Webinar speaker, and we look forward to the discussion.”

For more information about artificial intelligence in construction, please contact Synaptiq and register for the webinar to attend the session.  

About Synaptiq

With over 50 clients in 20 sectors worldwide, Synaptiq is a full-scale AI consultancy bringing impactful solutions to the enterprise using machine learning, machine vision, natural language processing, and other data-driven techniques. The firm creates customized platforms for image and document-intensive industries that are more powerful than existing off-the-shelf tools. Its team of management consultants, AI researchers and data scientists, and product development experts works directly with clients to leverage the unbeatable advantages of artificial intelligence, navigate potential obstacles, and become a smart enterprise of tomorrow. For more information about Synaptiq please visit www.synaptiq.ai. 

About NASCLA

NASCLA’s mission is to promote best practices and license uniformity for agencies that regulate the construction industry across the country. NASCLA supports best practices in the construction industry and works to promote quality standards and public safety, mutual interests and regulation of business practices. Pertinent information regarding the regulation of the construction industry is made available to NASCLA members via educational webinars, conferences and informative publications. NASCLA’s goal is to streamline contractor licensing processes by reducing licensing barriers.

CONTACT: Angela Bourne
Synaptiq
1-647-808-6779
Angela.Bourne@Synaptiq.ai

