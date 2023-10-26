NEWARK, Del., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synatic, a data integration and automation leader, is pleased to announce a new technology partnership with Certificial, the creator of the patented Smart COI Network™ that is transforming insurance verification with real-time data, focused on continued insurance data modernization and mobilization.

As the traditionally paper-based insurance industry moves away from manual processes, there is an increasing demand for organized digital data. Certificial was founded to solve the problems created and compounded by the maintenance and provision of paper Certificates of Insurance (COIs), while Synatic’s Data Integration Hub (DIH) extracts, integrates, and automates data for insurance organizations of all shapes and sizes.

Through this partnership, insurance agencies and brokers can utilize the integration to automate certificate issuance operations, greatly reducing overhead. Synatic and Certificial have come together to offer this service to the insurance industry at no cost.

“Paper documents present only a point-in-time picture of the business,” said Jamie Peers, Vice President of Business Development and Alliances for Synatic. “COIs are often overlooked when it comes to digital transformation, and Synatic’s insurance customers will benefit greatly from this additional, important layer of information we can now provide through this partnership with Certificial.”

For Synatic’s insurer and agent/broker customers, this partnership means it is easier than ever to:

Use real-time data to ensure businesses have continuous, compliant insurance coverage;

Provide a seamless, digital customer experience; and

Capitalize on new opportunities for coverage add-ons and upgrades.

Data, of course, must be digital for the Synatic DIH to properly do its job, and prior to this partnership with Certificial and launch of the company’s Smart COI Network, there was little opportunity to include COIs in the data which insurance organizations are leveraging today.

“The mission of Certificial and Synatic are very complementary,” said Peter Teresi, CEO & Co-Founder of Certificial. “A technology partnership was a natural fit for two companies that transform legacy processes and enable innovation. Expanding our partnership to now include a no-cost solution is a real game changer.”

About Synatic

Based in the U.S. with a satellite office in South Africa and global customers, Synatic is a modern insurtech provider specializing in operationalizing data by building out integrations between solutions, dynamically processing multiple data sets via robust APIs, and more. Synatic’s Data Integration Hub (DIH) enables insurance companies, agencies, and brokers to iterate quickly, by unlocking and optimizing data across multiple services and systems while Synatic’s Solutions bring ETL, API Management, Data Warehousing, and Integration into a single platform to allow seamless integration and easy use for modernizing legacy systems. For more information, please visit www.synatic.com.

About Certificial

Certificial is the leading, dynamic Certificate of Insurance (COI) platform that is transforming the insurance verification process by using real-time data to ensure businesses have continuous, compliant coverage. By combining certificate issuance and compliance management into one simple platform, Certificial eliminates risk, ensures compliance, and reduces costs for every stakeholder in the COI process. Unlike other solution providers in this space, Certificial encompasses the entire process of creating and distributing smart COIs by enabling agents and insureds the ability to provide third-parties with continued access to coverage information, acting as an extension of the system of record to certificate holders. Co-founded by the former Chief Technology Officer of ACORD and backed by top investors, Nyca Partners, Nationwide, IA Capital, Fin VC, Cameron Ventures, and Cofounders Capital, Certificial is driving the future of digital insurance verification with their Smart COI Network™. For more information about Certificial, please visit www.certificial.com.