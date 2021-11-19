Syncari Named to the CRN 10 Hottest Big Data Startups of 2021

Pioneer of the world’s only no-code data automation platform addresses growing market for breaking down organizational silos by automating the enterprise tech stack

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncari , the company behind the world’s first no-code data automation platform built for revenue teams, has been named one of the “10 Hottest Big Data Startups” on CRN.com. The 10 Hottest Big Data Startups list highlights 10 fast-growing startups “developing leading-edge technologies that help solution providers and customers meet their big data challenges.”

Each year, CRN includes companies developing leading-edge products in data operations, data management and automation, data quality, data transformation and integration, big data analytics, and databases and data warehouses.

“We are honored to be named to the CRN 10 Hottest Big Data Startups of 2021,” said Nick Bonfiglio, CEO and co-founder of Syncari. “When we started the company in mid-2019, we were hyper-focused on creating a novel intelligent automation platform. And, we are different in several important ways, like the unified data and signals we support across the business. This allows us to do significantly more interesting and powerful automations for all areas of your business. We also have a vision and roadmap that will propel us into a powerful advantage for all businesses, including supporting two of our customers that have gone public leveraging Syncari in their businesses. Thank you to CRN for recognizing the work the entire team here has been working toward.”

