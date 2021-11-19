Syncari Named to the CRN 10 Hottest Big Data Startups of 2021

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Pioneer of the world’s only no-code data automation platform addresses growing market for breaking down organizational silos by automating the enterprise tech stack

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncari, the company behind the world’s first no-code data automation platform built for revenue teams, has been named one of the “10 Hottest Big Data Startups” on CRN.com. The 10 Hottest Big Data Startups list highlights 10 fast-growing startups “developing leading-edge technologies that help solution providers and customers meet their big data challenges.”

Each year, CRN includes companies developing leading-edge products in data operations, data management and automation, data quality, data transformation and integration, big data analytics, and databases and data warehouses.

“We are honored to be named to the CRN 10 Hottest Big Data Startups of 2021,” said Nick Bonfiglio, CEO and co-founder of Syncari. “When we started the company in mid-2019, we were hyper-focused on creating a novel intelligent automation platform. And, we are different in several important ways, like the unified data and signals we support across the business. This allows us to do significantly more interesting and powerful automations for all areas of your business. We also have a vision and roadmap that will propel us into a powerful advantage for all businesses, including supporting two of our customers that have gone public leveraging Syncari in their businesses. Thank you to CRN for recognizing the work the entire team here has been working toward.”

About CRN and the Channel Company

CRN, a leading technology news outlet for more than 36 years, is the trusted media arm of The Channel Company. The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. We draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.

About Syncari

Syncari is a VC-backed startup founded by an experienced team from Marketo, MuleSoft, Workato, and Zendesk. Syncari provides a data automation platform that empowers operations professionals to unify, clean, manage, and distribute trusted customer data across the enterprise. Syncari restores data trust with a powerful fusion of data management, workflow automation, and multi-directional sync. For more information, visit syncari.com.

Media Contact:
Trish King/Syncari
trish@syncari.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

