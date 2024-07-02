New components for .NET MAUI, web platforms

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncfusion, Inc., the enterprise technology partner of choice, announces the release of Essential Studio 2024 Volume 2. This release introduces three new Blazor controls, a Digital Gauge for .NET MAUI, MultiColumn ComboBox and OTP Input components for the JS 2 suites, and a wide range of new features and enhancements.

“Customers are building fascinating applications using our MAUI suite. This release makes it possible to do even more. Our web platforms have also added much-requested features that deliver a modern user experience,” said Syncfusion CEO Daniel Jebaraj. “Staying current with rapidly evolving development technology has always been a priority for Syncfusion. Modern apps need modern tools, and we’re pleased to provide them.”

.NET MAUI

The 2024 Volume 2 release provides a new Digital Gauge control for .NET MAUI in preview. The Digital Gauge is a data visualization component that displays alphanumeric characters in segmented or dot-matrix formats, like an LED clock.

The Chat, Parallax View, Polar Charts, Radial Menu, Rotator, Step Progress Bar, and TreeMap controls have all been developed to industry standards and are production-ready. Among the suite’s many new features, the Cartesian Charts component receives smart axis labels and custom legend layouts.

Blazor

Our Blazor suite is now fully compatible with all .NET 9 previews. This release also adds a new Fluent 2 theme as well as three new components:

3D Charts: Graphically represent data in more depth, showcasing relationships and trends among variables.

OTP Input: Enter one-time passwords with this input component during multifactor authentication processes.

TextArea: Input multiple lines of text within a designated area—ideal for comments and messages.

Significant improvements have also been made to the PDF Viewer and Image Editor components.

Essential JS 2

The JS 2 component suites have all received a new Fluent 2 theme and two new components in preview: OTP Input and MultiColumn ComboBox, a dropdown control that displays items in a table-like structure with multiple columns.

The Angular suite is also now compatible with Angular 18, and the Timeline and TextArea components have been improved to production-ready status.

These are just a few of the highlights from the Essential Studio 2024 Volume 2 release. To see all the new features and enhancements, check out the Volume 2 blog, What’s New page, and release notes. Current subscribers can download the new version from the License and Downloads page after logging in.

