Syncfusion reports on security standards established by the AICPA

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncfusion, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 Audit examination.

“We believe that information is one of an organization’s most valuable assets, and the security of that information is of utmost importance to us,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO. “With the successful completion of our SOC 2® Type 2 examination audit, Syncfusion customers across all of our products can be confident in the safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data.”

SOC 2® engagements are conducted within the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA)’s Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization framework. The SOC 2® Type 2 report provides an understanding of the suitability of the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of the service organization’s internal controls. Organizations are audited based on the five trust service criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. An organization may select any or all of the trust service criteria applicable to its business. Syncfusion chose to report on all five criteria.

Independent auditing firm Pease Bell, CPAs included an examination of Syncfusion’s policies and procedures regarding:

Cloud security

Network connectivity

Systems development life cycle

Computer operations

Logical access

Data transmission

Backup and disaster recovery

Other critical operational areas

Upon completion of the audit, Syncfusion received a service auditor’s report with an opinion demonstrating that their policies, procedures, and infrastructure meet or exceed the stringent SOC 2® criteria. The successful completion of this voluntary engagement illustrates Syncfusion’s ongoing commitment to create and maintain a safe and secure operating environment for its customers’ confidential data.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 919-270-8054

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com