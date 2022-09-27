Syncfusion Releases Bold Reports 4.2

Breaking News
The latest release of the business intelligence (BI) reports management system includes new support and features

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N. C. , Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncfusion, Inc., the enterprise technology provider of choice, announces the release of Bold Reports 4.2. Bold Reports allows organizations to embed custom reporting solutions in their software products, providing easy-to-use tools for visualizing data and creating BI reports.

“In today’s digital economy, the ability to harness and derive insights from enterprise data is key to the success of large and small businesses alike,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “Bold Reports allows customers to easily visualize and report on their data in 360 degrees, supporting faster, more accurate, insight-driven decision-making.”

The latest version of Bold Reports includes support for additional data connectors for Amazon’s Aurora, RDS, and Redshift, as well as CDATA, Elasticsearch, and Google Cloud SQL. Additional features of the release include:

  • Improvements to the server, designer, writer, and viewer license messaging.
  • Integrated predictive forecasting in paginated reports.
  • An option to search for text, numbers, or dates in a rendered report.
  • New widgets for range bar and range column charts.
  • Additional customization options for fonts and copyright language.
  • A comprehensive FAQ page that includes specific directions and code to resolve common issues.

To learn about all the new features and enhancements, see the What’s New blog.

Bold Reports is part of Syncfusion’s Bold line of enterprise products, which also includes Bold BI, BoldDesk, and BoldSign. As with Bold BI and the Essential Studio component suite, Syncfusion is pleased to offer a free Bold Reports Community License for individuals and small companies, which provides access to nearly all the features and the same excellent customer support of the paid version. Visit the Community License resource page to learn more.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,700 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success. 

Ginger Reed
Syncfusion, Inc.,
Phone: +1 919.481.1974
E-mail: gingerr@syncfusion.com

