BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital products and platforms, today confirmed that on March 10, 2023 it received a non-binding proposal from B. Riley Financial, Inc. (“B. Riley”) to acquire all outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock for a price of $1.15 per share, payable in cash (the “B. Riley Proposal”).

B. Riley, together with its affiliates, owns approximately 13.9% of the Company’s outstanding common stock and is the largest holder of the Company’s common stock. B. Riley also nominated one of the Company’s directors pursuant to a pre-existing agreement with the Company.

During 2022, the Company engaged UBS Securities, LLC (“UBS”) as its financial advisor to assist in exploring and evaluating potential strategic transactions involving the Company or certain of its lines of business, all with the objective of maximizing value for the Company’s stockholders.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with UBS and its legal advisors, the Company’s Board of Directors will carefully review the B. Riley Proposal and other potential strategic transactions to determine the course of action that it believes will maximize value for the Company’s stockholders. However, there is no guarantee that a strategic transaction involving B. Riley or any other party will be completed.

