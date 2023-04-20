BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”)(Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, is scheduled to present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Tech Expo on April 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern time.

Presentation Time: 9:00 AM ET

Date: Thursday, April 27th, 2023

Location: Convene, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY (41st and Park Avenue)

Management will also be meeting with investors the same day as part of the conference. For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Synchronoss management, please contact the Company’s Investor Relations team at SNCR@gatewayir.com.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

About The Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023

The 2023 Expo will feature presentations from the managements of approximately 50 public and private technology companies covering media and content-tech; software and service-tech; and hardware and defend-tech. The format will include three presentation tracks along with one-on-one meetings. In addition, a number of companies will be providing live demonstrations of their products and offerings in the ʻLadenburg Expo formatʼ, which will provide an additional opportunity to interact with management teams.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann is a full-service, diversified financial services firm that offers a full suite of investment banking and capital markets products and services, including equity and debt capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance advisory and fairness opinions. Ladenburg was established in 1876 and has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 135 years, until its merger with Advisor Group in March 2020. The combined platform now has over 10,000 financial advisors in the US managing over $450 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit www.Ladenburg.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Domenick Cilea

Springboard

dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

SNCR@gatewayir.com