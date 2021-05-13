Synchronoss to Participate at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 19th

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital platforms and products, today announced that it will be presenting at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference, Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. ET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available via the Synchronoss Investor Relations site. The Company will also host 1×1 and small group virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Synchronoss management, please contact your Needham representative or MKR Investor Relations, Synchronoss’ investor relations firm, at [email protected]

