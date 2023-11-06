Synchronous condensers thrive in the renewable energy era, ensuring stable voltage and enhanced power support. They are essential for grid stability and seamless renewable energy integration, promoting reliability and sustainability.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the global synchronous condenser market is predicted to register a valuation of US$ 1,102.90 Million in 2023 and reach up to US$ 2,381.08 Million by 2033. The global market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The increasing need for dependable, efficient, and top-tier power supply for operational management is driving the market for synchronous condensers. The commercial and industrial sectors are actively boosting this demand by seeking high-performance condensers to elevate grid stability, thereby mitigating errors and fluctuations.

Opportunities in the Synchronous Condenser Industry:

Advanced Control Systems: Manufacturers are developing advanced control systems integrated with the Internet of Things to improve the capabilities and performance of synchronous condensers, attracting end users’ needs. These condensers are maintaining costs, monitoring real-time data, and operating remotely, bringing lucrative opportunities to the market.

Energy Storage: The increasing adoption of energy storage technologies with synchronous condensers is driving market opportunities. These combinations enhance voltage support, frequency regulation, and grid resilience.

Customized Solutions: Manufacturers offer diverse synchronous condenser designs to satisfy end users’ requirements. They are developing unique and customized grid stability for effective solutions and are advancing the market opportunities.

Hybrid Power Plants: The rising hybrid power plants are increasing the demand for synchronous condensers with renewable energy sources for a stable power supply. These power plants offer sustainable energy to support grid stability and are capturing end users’ attention.

Global Expansion: Manufacturers are growing renewable energy industries in the international market by offering clean energy sources and advanced grid solutions. They are expanding their reach with high-quality power supply solutions.

Research and Development: Key players are investing huge amounts of money in research and development activities to offer compact and efficient synchronous condensers. They are adopting advanced and eco-friendly materials to design these condensers to reduce environmental impact.

Cybersecurity Solutions: Rising digitalization is advancing the energy sector by offering cybersecurity solutions to reduce errors and hacks and protect data.

Educational Programs: The establishment of training and educational programs to understand grid operation and maintenance is increasing the demand for synchronous condensers.

These are some of the opportunities that manufacturers are bringing to shine in the global market.

Key Takeaways:

The synchronous condenser market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The United States is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% through 2033.

through 2033. Canada is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 7.7% through 2033.

through 2033. India is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. China significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 9.2% through 2033.

through 2033. With a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2033, the United Kingdom is rapidly advancing in the global market.

from 2023 to 2033, the United Kingdom is rapidly advancing in the global market. The hydrogen cooled is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period.

“Rising demand for electricity around the globe is significantly increasing the adoption of highly efficient and advanced synchronous condensers. The manufacturers are focusing on developing sustainable power supply solutions to expand their market reach and increase their profits,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Players Uplift the Synchronous Condenser Industry:

Key players are playing a vital role in the global market by innovating cost-effective, high-quality, and improved products for their customers. They are heavily invested in research and development activities to fulfill consumers’ demands.

These players are adopting various marketing strategies to capture high revenue in the global market, including mergers, acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, and partnerships. These players are focusing on capturing consumers by launching affordable products to attract them.

Key Players Operating in the Global Synchronous Condenser Market:

ABB Ltd

General Electric

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

WEG

Eaton Corp. PLC

Voith GmbH

Ansaldo Energia

Toshiba Corporation

Sustainable Power Systems Inc.

Synchronous Condenser Industry Segmentation Analysis:

By Product:

New synchronous condenser

Refurbished synchronous condenser

By Cooling Type:

Air cooled

Hydrogen cooled

Water cooled

By Power Rating:

Less than 50 MVAR

50 to 80 MVAR

80 to 100 MVAR

100 to 150 MVAR

150 to 200 MVAR

Above 200 MVAR

By Starting Method:

Static frequency converter

Pony motors

Others

By End Use:

Electrical power utilities Electric grids Solar farms

Mining

Commercial

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Africa

