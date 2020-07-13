Breaking News
SyncWords Media Localization AI Integrates with Kaltura Video AI and Enrichment Services

SyncWords Machine Translated Subtitles are available to all Kaltura REACH users.

Long Island City and New York, NY, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SyncWords, the leader in cloud-based video captioning and subtitling, announced today that it has joined the Kaltura Video Technology Marketplace offering Kaltura customers automated localization of video into multiple languages via machine translated subtitles. SyncWords’ advanced automation is now integrated into the Kaltura REACH video AI, captioning and enrichment framework.  SyncWords within Kaltura REACH will help organizations save time and money by automatically translating captioned media to reach new audiences and grow international foreign speaking viewership.

Localization of video via foreign language subtitles has become an excellent way to reach a global audience and grow subscriptions of existing online video channels. Content creators who want to localize their videos have faced some significant barriers including prohibitively high costs and long turnaround times to get back results.  With SyncWords machine translated subtitles, Kaltura users will receive subtitles in real-time and at very low costs.  Organizations with captioned videos in Kaltura can easily order translations and see the results automatically pop up in the Kaltura player.

“SyncWords’ machine translated subtitles are both cost effective and scalable for existing video channels that want to reach new users and grow internationally,” said Giovanni Galvez, SyncWords Vice President of Business Development.  “We are pumped to offer a simple automated solution for video localization and global distribution to all Kaltura users. This means that organizations with captioned videos can order and receive translated subtitles automatically within the Kaltura system.” adds Giovanni.

SyncWords’ Media Localization AI is the key to its superior automated subtitling service. It provides smart parsing and handling of content and metadata throughout the translation process and assembles the translated output into UX-optimized subtitles while transferring word-level timings to ensure timing accuracy throughout. SyncWords’ automated subtitles are currently being used by corporate and education customers as well as broadcasters and OTT providers for both video-on-demand and real-time subtitling.

“Our main goal is to offer our customers best-of-breed technology that is served directly from their trusted video platform,” says Liad Eshkar, VP of Business Development at Kaltura. “We see growing demand for affordable solutions for localization and personalization of videos, and delighted to partner with Syncwords to further enhance Kaltura’s Video AI and Enrichment services to support automatic translation.”

About SyncWords:

SyncWords is the leading provider of captioning and subtitling technologies and services for both live and on-demand media. Launched in 2013, our automation and tools are used by thousands of businesses and major broadcast networks to generate closed captions. Our on-demand professional captioning tools leverage best-in-breed ASR and include our cloud-based Pro Caption Editor and Sync Editor. Our live offerings include Recapd for real time captioning of online meetings and LanguageSync for translating captions to subtitles in 100+ languages for live news and sports in Live OTT streaming and broadcast. Learn more at https://syncwords.com

About Kaltura:

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura is the leading video cloud, powering the broadest range of video experiences. Kaltura’s products are used by thousands of global enterprises, media companies, service providers and educational institutions, engaging hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.

