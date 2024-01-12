ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synegen, a software development and technology consulting firm, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey—a comprehensive brand refresh for its learning technology services. Synegen’s learning technology services have long been recognized for providing end-to-end learning management solutions for professional compliance certifications , Training as a Service , enterprise education , and more.

Built upon the pillars of agnostic technology solutions, unwavering customer-centricity, and a commitment to excellence in execution, Synegen has maintained a prominent standing in the technology industry for over two decades. As market dynamics evolve and Synegen continues its growth trajectory, the firm recognizes the need to align with these changes by refreshing the brand for its learning services.

The refreshed brand identity elevates its visual presence by introducing a lively color palette and embracing a modern typography style. New visual elements have been meticulously chosen to convey the essence of innovation and the transformative potential of ideas into reality—a quality synonymous with Synegen.

In addition to the visual refresh, Synegen has created a new, dedicated website to offer a more seamless and engaging customer experience. The updated website features improved navigation, informative content, and showcases the latest advancements in learning technology solutions. To view the website, visit www.synegenlearn.com

Jason Miller, Director of Business Development at Synegen, expressed enthusiasm about the brand refresh: “This is an exciting chapter for Synegen. The refreshed brand conveys Synegen’s unique ability to empower its clients to achieve learning innovation through the delivery of learning solutions as unique as their organization and learning audience. They dream it…we build it!”

Synegen’s foundational pillars stand unwavering, as its commitment to delivering superior business and technology solutions persists. Its mission to empower clients by strategically aligning solutions with their business needs and executing with excellence remains. Its refreshed brand visually symbolizes an enhanced dedication to the pursuit of excellence in the learning and development industry.

About Synegen

Synegen, with over two decades of experience, has consistently transformed technical challenges into strategic business solutions. Committed to helping businesses of all sizes discover the right technology solutions, Synegen remains a trusted partner and a beacon of excellence in the industry.

