ITASCA, Ill., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Totara Names Synegen as 2024 North America Top Performer.

Synegen , a software development and technology consulting firm, is thrilled to announce that it has been named Totara’s 2024 North America Top Performer . The Totara Awards recognize top customers and partners, highlighting their collaborative spirit and dedication to the learning technology industry.

The Top Performer Awards honor Totara Partners for their outstanding sales achievements, customer satisfaction, and project delivery. Recipients of the Totara Awards are selected based on their innovativeness, business impact, and fulfillment of a market need.

Synegen, at the core, is a custom software development organization dedicated to providing its clients with a distinct business advantage through the strategic application of technology. Since its inception, Synegen has embraced open-source technologies while also building strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Totara to deliver business-critical solutions for clients ranging from small businesses to multinational corporations. Synegen serves over 3.5 million learners worldwide through its learning solutions.

Since 2013, Synegen has held the distinction of being a Platinum Totara Partner . Synegen’s commitment to excellence has been recognized through multiple Totara Awards, including accolades for Best Use of Integrations in 2023, Top Seller in North America in 2021, and Best Technology and Media Project in 2019.

Synegen’s reputation for serving technically advanced clients stems from its unique ability to draw upon years of experience in custom software development. This expertise enables them to deliver tailored enterprise learning solutions incorporating custom features and functionality , enterprise integrations , and mobile learning apps . Synegen’s focus remains steadfast on providing practical, effective solutions that meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Jason Miller, Director of Business Development and Totara Practice Lead at Synegen, said: “It is with immense gratitude and honor that I accept the award for Top Performing Partner on behalf of Synegen. This recognition validates our team’s hard work and dedication and celebrates the strong partnership we have cultivated over the last ten years. This award is a testament to our collective efforts, innovative solutions, and commitment to excellence. This recognition fuels our motivation to continue striving for greater heights and to deliver an exceptional eLearning experience for our clients.”

About Synegen:

Synegen has over 23 years of transforming technical challenges into strategic business solutions and is committed to helping businesses of all sizes discover the right technology solutions to advance their business. Since 2013, Synegen has been an award-winning Totara partner renowned for its technical expertise. For more information, visit www.synegenlearn.com

Press Contact:

Hannah Dusharm

[email protected]