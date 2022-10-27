Brings Together the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Suite of Modular Patient Services, Optimizing Patient Experience from Prescription to Adherence

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced it is introducing a dedicated HUB Patient Suite combining the Company’s advisory, analytics and digitally-enabled capabilities to bring modern, prescription management services to Syneos Health Deployment Solutions customers.

New HUB Patient Suite services will enhance and connect Syneos Health’s consulting, communications, REMS, Field Reimbursement and Nurse Educator expertise to help customers remove patient access barriers and improve medication adherence. These solutions are part of the Company’s comprehensive product development model spanning clinical development to Medical Affairs to commercial offerings.

The Syneos Health HUB Patient Suite will further enable customers to make data-driven decisions by putting the patient at the center of prescription management. The solution will serve as a single point of contact for patients, healthcare providers and biopharma customers, streamlining access to medications and delivering comprehensive services to ensure patients seamlessly start and adhere to therapies. Enabled by digital technology, customers will now be able to engage patients through all channels seamlessly – from engagement centers and nurse navigators to high-touch digital platforms.

“Our comprehensive commercial offerings enable biopharmaceutical customers to leverage our experience, insights and global infrastructure to scale-up, reduce risk and accelerate the path to full market potential,” said Deanne Melloy, Chief Commercial Officer, Deployment Solutions, Syneos Health. “Offering customers a HUB Patient Suite complements our insights-enabled product development model, further integrating our customers’ commercial needs. This solution reinforces our Vision – Shortening the Distance from Lab to Life®.”

As part of the new HUB solution, Syneos Health has entered into an exclusive partnership with Phil Inc., a patient access platform company that provides technology to improve access for patients to their prescriptions. Partnering with Phil, Inc. will transform the patient experience for prescription management from prescription access to adherence, meeting Syneos Health customers no matter where they are on their product development journey.

“We’re honored to partner with Syneos Health to modernize patient access to prescriptions with a solution that addresses the pain points of patients, providers, insurers and biopharma companies,” said Deepak Thomas, founder and chief executive officer at Phil, Inc. “Our combined solution provides hands-on, high touch service, aided by the best Silicon Valley technology and tools, to remove friction from every step of the prescription process. By removing barriers to accessing medication, we can help patients receive and adhere to the prescriptions they need and create exponentially better health outcomes.”

