Finance Leader with 30+ Years of Experience, Including 15 Years in Clinical Research Industry

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the appointment of Michael Bonello as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2023. Stanford (Ben) Rudnick will continue to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer until that time.

Mr. Bonello has more than 30 years of financial leadership experience, including 15 years in the clinical research industry. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Clario, Inc., a clinical trial data collection company, since 2021. From 2008 to 2021, Mr. Bonello held roles of increasing responsibility at Nasdaq-listed PRA Health Sciences, Inc., including Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2018 through the company’s sale to ICON plc, and previously as Senior Vice President, Accounting and Corporate Controller from 2008 to 2018. Earlier in his career, he held financial leadership roles at Cree, Inc. and Genworth Financial, and was a senior manager in the audit practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Bonello is a certified public accountant.

“With decades of relevant finance expertise – and significant clinical research industry experience – Mike is ideally suited to serve as our next Chief Financial Officer. As we further transform Syneos Health for the technology and data-powered future of clinical development and commercialization, I look forward to working with Mike and our entire team to execute on our growth, innovation and efficiency goals,” said Michelle Keefe, CEO of Syneos Health.

“Syneos Health is well regarded for its integrated strategy and leading solutions supporting customers’ development and commercialization objectives,” Mr. Bonello said. “I am excited to partner with Michelle, the rest of the management team and the talented employees across the organization to drive growth and value for all stakeholders.”

About Michael Bonello

Mr. Bonello previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of Clario, Inc., a clinical trial data collection company, from November 2021 to present. Prior to that role, from May 2018 to August 2021, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (“PRA”), a former contract research organization that was acquired by ICON plc in 2021. Mr. Bonello previously served as Senior Vice President, Accounting and Corporate Controller for PRA, after having joined the company in March 2008. Prior to PRA, Mr. Bonello held positions with Cree, Inc., where he was Director of Finance/Corporate Controller, and Genworth Financial (formerly GE Mortgage Insurance Corporation) where he served as Vice President, Domestic Controller and Global Reporting Leader. Mr. Bonello also served for seven years in the audit practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. He received a B.B.A. with a concentration in accounting from St. Bonaventure University.

