Syneos Health CEO Alistair Macdonald Named One of the Most Inspiring Leaders in Life Sciences by PharmaVOICE Magazine

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health™ (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that CEO Alistair Macdonald has been named to PharmaVOICE magazine’s annual list of the 100 most inspiring leaders in the life sciences industry.

Highlighted in the Commanders and Chiefs category, PharmaVOICE recognizes Alistair as a transformative leader, creating and deploying an industry-changing business model that provides biopharmaceutical customers with a better, faster way to bring therapies to patients.

As CEO of the industry’s first biopharma accelerator, in 2017, Alistair led the merger of INC Research and inVentiv Health, to create Syneos Health, combining a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) and the industry’s largest Contract Commercial Organization (CCO). The result is a new solutions organization fueled by a unique, end-to-end business model that enables customers to accelerate development and commercialization timelines. This includes an unmatched breadth of capabilities and insights across the clinical to commercial spectrum, and a sophisticated end-to-end Syneos One™ product development offering.

To build this new model from the inside out, Alistair united approximately 24,000 employees supporting customers in 110 countries around an unwavering commitment to patients, creating a culture where challenging the status quo to develop new solutions is the norm. He’s also an advocate and lends his authentic voice to numerous Syneos Health corporate social responsibility and employee engagement initiatives.

“Alistair’s goal to build an organization that changes the way that drugs are delivered to market is inspiring his teams to deliver the Syneos Health model in its lab to life entirety,” says Taren Grom, editor, PharmaVOICE. “He genuinely cares about his people and their development and he is dedicated to making sure Syneos Health has a gender-balanced and diverse workforce – all of which are the qualities of a PharmaVOICE 100.”

PharmaVOICE editors selected the 2019 honorees from thousands of nominations from their readers, detailing the positive changes leaders have made within their companies, communities and the industry at large.

“I am humbled to be included in a list of outstanding leaders who are dynamically shaping the future of healthcare,” commented Macdonald. “I share this recognition with my Syneos Health colleagues who come to the table to collaborate every day, ready to share expertise and insights to design innovative, more effective solutions for our customers. Together, we’re accelerating performance to speed therapies to patients and realize our Vision – Shortening the Distance from Lab to Life.”

Read more about Alistair and all of the distinguished PharmaVOICE 100 honorees in the July/August issue of the magazine at pharmavoice.com .

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry-leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies, and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast .

