Collaboration Streamlines Clinical Trial Tokenization, Further Empowers Medical Affairs, Market Access, HEOR and Commercial Analytics for Clients

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced an expanded partnership with Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data. The increasing collaboration between the companies will further leverage the full suite of capabilities in Datavant Switchboard and Datavant’s large data ecosystem to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of new therapies for patients.

Syneos Health and Datavant have a long-standing strategic partnership, and through this expanded relationship, Syneos Health will use Datavant Switchboard to develop advanced analytics and AI-driven technologies to execute more efficient clinical trials, creating an improved experience for patients, sites and biopharmaceutical customers. Additionally, the relationship empowers HEOR, Medical Affairs, Market Access and Commercialization analytics and insights to drive better analysis for Syneos Health’s biopharmaceutical customers’ products.

“Our continuous collaboration with Datavant will deliver to our customers an established clinical trial tokenization capability and the ability for our teams to leverage this approach to develop new, innovative solutions for conducting clinical research and driving product commercialization that is powered by data-driven insights,” said Bob Zambon, Vice President, Solution Design, Syneos Health. “We’re excited by the opportunity to further utilize the growing suite of capabilities in Datavant Switchboard to support our clients and sites in accelerating and diversifying their clinical trials.”

“Syneos Health has been a long-time strategic partner to Datavant in bringing trial tokenization to the industry,” said Tal Rosenberg, President and Chief Partnerships Officer. “Biopharma clients need access to better data and analytics as drug development becomes more precise and challenging. We are excited to expand our work with Syneos Health to enable them to build an enterprise data and analytics platform that leverages a robust ecosystem of data partners while also maintaining the highest standards for compliant, secure data exchange.”

This expanded collaboration also strengthens Syneos Health’s Medical Affairs position as a strategic partner for clients, bolstering the ability to bring Medical Affairs solutions into the broader clinical lifecycle and setting the stage for effective commercialization. The relationship underscores the importance of evidence continuity across various sources, including late phase studies, real world data sources for clinical development, health economics and outcomes research, and commercial analytics. This continuity across the product lifecycle is key to an integrated evidence generation plan that considers the patient voice, ultimately optimizing the trajectory of product launch and success. Additionally, the relationship includes access to Privacy Hub by Datavant, an industry-leading, independent patient-data disclosure risk assessment and expert determination, to enable the development of compliant linked datasets with the speed and quality required by innovative healthcare companies.

Datavant is also part of the Syneos Health Dynamic Assembly® Network, an open ecosystem of best-of-breed data and technology collaborators designed to strategically address the nuances of unique customer engagements, providing an “always on” innovation environment.

