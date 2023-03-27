Program Drives Digital and Omnichannel Engagement for Medical Science Liaison Teams & Medical Conferences

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health® (Nasdaq: SYNH), a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the launch of Medical Affairs Digital Amplifier, a program designed to drive smarter and more effective scientific exchange. This integrated program seeks to ensure customers, and the clinicians they serve, have access to the latest education to optimize patient outcomes.

The development of this unique digital asset underscores Syneos Health’s continued focus on Medical Affairs, an increasingly critical component of successful clinical development. Fueled by the Company’s advanced digital engagement capabilities and data-enabled technology solutions, the program includes two components that can work together or independently, helping to develop flexible and tailored solutions for customers’ needs:

Medical Science Liaison (MSL) Digital Amplifier: Automates the delivery of key educational messages and clinical information in a relevant and digestible format. Amplifier parallels face-to-face education and email communication between HCPs and MSLs, creating coordinated and synchronized MSL and HCP experiences. Engagement activity is tracked through the MSL Digital Amplifier proprietary analytics platform enabling customers to view who is engaging with what messages and when, helping inform next best actions and future communications, with the goal of increasing meaningful interactions.

Automates the delivery of key educational messages and clinical information in a relevant and digestible format. Amplifier parallels face-to-face education and email communication between HCPs and MSLs, creating coordinated and synchronized MSL and HCP experiences. Conference Digital Amplifier: Magnifies key stakeholder reach for account management meetings during and after live industry events. During a conference, attendees are sent display banners customized to align with a customer’s specific meeting strategy (e.g., encourage booth traffic or generate MSL appointments). After the conference, highly relevant stakeholders can be further engaged with for an additional four weeks to help initiate additional interactions (e.g., visits to the Medical Affairs educational website and MSL meetings). This program further allows customers to engage with key stakeholders virtually before and after an event.

Magnifies key stakeholder reach for account management meetings during and after live industry events.

“Medical innovation is constantly advancing, while data is exponentially increasing in volume and complexity. Our Medical Affairs team serves as the hub and conduit to accelerate knowledge consumption, enabling our customers to have more meaningful engagement with the healthcare communities they serve,” said Suma Ramadas, PhD, Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs, Syneos Health. “Medical Affairs Digital Amplifier elevates our deep domain expertise by enabling greater reach and impact for our customers’ medical education strategies. We’re excited to bring this technology-based program forward, further advancing our customers’ performance to change patients’ lives.”

The launch of Medical Affairs Digital Amplifier continues the Company’s investment in differentiating technology and data solutions that aim to amplify biopharmaceutical customers’ success across the clinical to commercial continuum.

