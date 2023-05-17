Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Spotlights Jennifer Sozio and Caitlin Purinai for Biopharma Industry Impact

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health® (Nasdaq: SYNH), a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that Jennifer Sozio, SVP Clinical Operations, FSP360, and Caitlin Purinai, Senior Director, Human Resources Business Partner, have been recognized by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) as admirable female leaders in the healthcare industry.

“I am thrilled to see Jennifer Sozio and Caitlin Purinai recognized by the HBA for their outstanding performance and commitment to excellence,” said Michelle Keefe, CEO, Syneos Health. “Jennifer and Caitlin are role models for employees across the organization, representing women in healthcare who continuously deliver outstanding performance, demonstrate inclusive leadership, and are completely committed to customers, colleagues and the communities where we work and live. I’m honored to see this recognition by our long-standing HBA partner – demonstrating our shared alignment to empowering women worldwide.”

HBA is a global nonprofit organization comprised of individuals and organizations spanning the healthcare industry, committed to furthering the advancement and impact of women. Each year, the organization celebrates women leaders across the life sciences spectrum through their Corporate Partner employee recognition program.

In 2023, two Syneos Health female leaders are being recognized by the HBA in its Luminary Award and Rising Stars Award categories. Nominated by the HBA’s Corporate Partners, the Luminary Award recognizes women who serve as a role model in their company, actively mentoring and sponsoring others, and advancing other women’s careers through their dedication to the healthcare industry. The Rising Stars Award represents women in various career stages and disciplines who have demonstrated noteworthy achievements and proven attention to furthering their careers.

Jennifer Sozio, SVP, Clinical Operations, FSP360, has more than 25 years of experience in the industry and has been with Syneos Health for the last 14 years of her career. She has deep industry experience in clinical operations, project management and people management. Jennifer is passionate to change lives and helps build and grow global FSP teams for Syneos Health customers, accelerating our customers’ abilities to speed new therapies to patients.

Caitlin Purinai, Senior Director, Human Resources Business Partner for the Company’s Go-To-Market teams, has more than 13 years of experience in the industry. Caitlin brings a business-led approach to her human resources role with a strong focus on creating people strategies that maximize business outcomes and individual potential. Caitlin is passionate about building effective teams, developing talent and has an HR background in generalist and specialized roles. She has been instrumental in culture initiatives, including policy refinement, employee feedback forums and creating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) programs.

Syneos Health has been a member of the HBA for more than 20 years. This commitment is part of the organization’s DE&I focus, investing in women’s leadership, innovation and creativity across the biopharmaceutical sector.

“We value our HBA relationship and the customer conversations we host every day. Together, we are committed to changing patients’ lives by Shortening the distance from lab to life®.”

