Syneos Health Releases Annual Sustainability Report

Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Report Spotlights Significant Progress Toward Achieving Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance Goals, Including Climate Pledge and DE&I Objectives

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today released its 2021 Sustainability Report. The Report spotlights how the Company and its more than 29,000 employees have acted on their shared purpose to lead with a product development mindset and expand the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) impact. The Company continues to advance external and internal initiatives associated with achieving its Vision – Shortening the Distance from Lab to Life®.

The 2021 Report reflects the Company’s ongoing commitment to embed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) in all core business practices from clinical trials to product launch strategies to be more representative of patient populations. Other focus areas include developing and retaining top talent through a Total Self culture where employees are encouraged to be their authentic selves, minimizing environmental impact and maintaining strong governance processes.

“The pandemic, more than ever, demonstrated why our work is so important, shining a light on the value of clinical trials and the importance of equitable access to medicines,” said Michelle Keefe, CEO, Syneos Health. “We believe that by diversifying and strengthening our knowledge of real-word challenges, we will create better outcomes for patients worldwide.”

Report Highlights:

  • Partnering with customers to advance health equity through the Syneos Health Digital Amplifier tool to better reach physicians, expanding internal capabilities to help customers reach their patient diversity goals and fostering education grounded in a conscious call to action.
  • Launching the Patient Voice Consortium to embed behavioral insights and diverse patient perspectives across the product development lifecycle to help close the long-standing communications gap between patients and those who innovate on their behalf. The Syneos Health Patient Voice Consortium ensures the patient voice is amplified and central to all of the Company’s efforts.
  • Supporting inclusivity at all levels including the Syneos Health DE&I Council, the Company’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and its recently launched business leader and reverse mentoring programs to promote diverse thinking and provide leadership opportunities for employees at all levels.
  • Minimizing the impacts of climate change by joining more than 300 organizations in signing The Climate Pledge (TCP) with the intent of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

“As a company purpose-built to challenge the old ways of biopharmaceutical development, the initiatives outlined in our 2021 Sustainability Report are the foundation of who we are as a company – from increasing diversity in clinical trials to continuing to build an inclusive culture,” added Keefe.

The full 2021 Sustainability Report can be found on the Company’s website.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. We lead with a product development mindset, strategically integrating clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities.

We bring together more than 29,000 minds, across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Ronnie Speight
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 919 745 2745
Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com		 Press/Media Contact:
Gary Gatyas
Executive Director, External Communications
+1 908 763 3428
gary.gatyas@syneoshealth.com 

