Syneos Health Responds to COVID-19 Public Health Challenge by Joining Call to Action to Activate Clinically-Qualified Healthcare Professionals

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced a volunteer program to enable clinically-qualified employees to address the UK government’s call for volunteers to support COVID-19 testing. Syneos Health joins the effort, supported by the Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO), to help the UK identify 2,000 clinically-qualified volunteers to administer throat and nasal swab tests at COVID-19 testing centers being established throughout the country.

The Company has extended the volunteer program worldwide to enable medical professionals who are called on by local governments to participate in COVID-19 support efforts, in accordance with country-specific guidelines. Syneos Health’s 24,000 employees worldwide, include thousands of medically trained professionals with frontline healthcare expertise including doctors, nurses, infectious disease experts, and lab technicians.

“We’re honored to be able to support the heroic frontline workers battling this pandemic, and are extremely proud of our courageous employees and fellow industry colleagues who are stepping up to care for patients,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Syneos Health and Chair, ACRO. “Coming together with our communities now – by bringing forward our expertise, contacts and resources – will allow us to all come back stronger together.”

The volunteer program follows on the heels of the Company’s public service educational Ventilator Initiative, launched to raise awareness of invasive bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines – using BiPAP machines already available in most hospitals – to delay or remove the need for mechanical ventilation for intubated COVID-19 patients. The program is supported by clinical and commercial leaders from across the organization with infectious disease, respiratory, critical care, and medical education and training expertise.

BiPAP devices are now an acknowledged bridging option for COVID-19 patients in need of ventilation, with the FDA and American Association for Respiratory Care issuing guidance providing for the use of these devices on an emergency basis. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced the purchase of 3,000 BiPAP machines this week. This option is also gaining visibility from metro and regional media – WABC 11 TV , Triangle Business Journal and WRAL Techwire – as health systems prepare for the shortage of mechanical ventilators and more and more healthcare professionals may be required to treat outside of their specialty,

“It’s inspiring to see our employees around the world determined to connect and passionate about community, even as COVID-19 keeps us apart,” said Macdonald. “We are seeing the same strength, resiliency and spirit in our customers, industry colleagues and global communities as we all pull together to keep each other safe and moving forward.”

Visit www.COVID-BiPAPinfo.com to learn, share, and spread the news about this much needed public health solution.

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Syneos Health brings together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. The Company shares insights, uses the latest technologies, and applies advanced business practices to speed its customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how Syneos Health is shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com.

