Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Syneos Health Responds to COVID-19 Public Health Challenge by Joining Call to Action to Activate Clinically-Qualified Healthcare Professionals

Syneos Health Responds to COVID-19 Public Health Challenge by Joining Call to Action to Activate Clinically-Qualified Healthcare Professionals

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Alongside ACRO, Syneos Health to Provide Support for COVID-19 Testing Centers;
Company Continues Public Service Educational Program to Address Ventilator Shortage 

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced a volunteer program to enable clinically-qualified employees to address the UK government’s call for volunteers to support COVID-19 testing.  Syneos Health joins the effort, supported by the Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO), to help the UK identify 2,000 clinically-qualified volunteers to administer throat and nasal swab tests at COVID-19 testing centers being established throughout the country. 

The Company has extended the volunteer program worldwide to enable medical professionals who are called on by local governments to participate in COVID-19 support efforts, in accordance with country-specific guidelines. Syneos Health’s 24,000 employees worldwide, include thousands of medically trained professionals with frontline healthcare expertise including doctors, nurses, infectious disease experts, and lab technicians.

“We’re honored to be able to support the heroic frontline workers battling this pandemic, and are extremely proud of our courageous employees and fellow industry colleagues who are stepping up to care for patients,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Syneos Health and Chair, ACRO. “Coming together with our communities now – by bringing forward our expertise, contacts and resources – will allow us to all come back stronger together.”

The volunteer program follows on the heels of the Company’s public service educational Ventilator Initiative, launched to raise awareness of invasive bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines – using BiPAP machines already available in most hospitals – to delay or remove the need for mechanical ventilation for intubated COVID-19 patients. The program is supported by clinical and commercial leaders from across the organization with infectious disease, respiratory, critical care, and medical education and training expertise.

BiPAP devices are now an acknowledged bridging option for COVID-19 patients in need of ventilation, with the FDA and American Association for Respiratory Care issuing guidance providing for the use of these devices on an emergency basis. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced the purchase of 3,000 BiPAP machines this week. This option is also gaining visibility from metro and regional media – WABC 11 TV, Triangle Business Journal and WRAL Techwire – as health systems prepare for the shortage of mechanical ventilators and more and more healthcare professionals may be required to treat outside of their specialty,

“It’s inspiring to see our employees around the world determined to connect and passionate about community, even as COVID-19 keeps us apart,” said Macdonald.  “We are seeing the same strength, resiliency and spirit in our customers, industry colleagues and global communities as we all pull together to keep each other safe and moving forward.”

Visit www.COVID-BiPAPinfo.com to learn, share, and spread the news about this much needed public health solution.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Syneos Health brings together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. The Company shares insights, uses the latest technologies, and applies advanced business practices to speed its customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how Syneos Health is shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ronnie Speight
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 919 745 2745
Email: [email protected]    

Press/Media Contact:

Danielle DeForge
Executive Director, External Communications
Phone: +1 781 425 2624
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.