Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Syneos Health Wins Society for Clinical Research Sites Eagle Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

Syneos Health Wins Society for Clinical Research Sites Eagle Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that it was awarded the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award, sweeping the CRO category for the fourth consecutive year. Presented at SCRS’s Global Site Solutions Summit, the award recognizes the CRO that best exemplifies a site-focused approach to clinical trial management, demonstrating outstanding leadership, professionalism, integrity, passion and dedication to advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships.

“We are honored that sites have consistently selected Syneos Health as their CRO of choice in recent years, pointing to the progress we’ve made in streamlining pain points in the clinical trial process,” said Tara Fitzgerald, President, Clinical Development Services, Syneos Health, who accepted the award on behalf of the company at the Summit. “It’s especially humbling in a year where we’ve been proud to work side-by-side with sites to navigate the challenges of COVID-19, transforming approaches to deliver impact for patients and continuing to unlock data to change lives. We thank our dedicated employees and the investigative sites we work with who continuously strive to improve the clinical development process.”

This year’s winners were selected by investigative sites – nearly 10,000 research sites in 47 countries – who voted for the CRO they believe best demonstrates a strong commitment to site partnerships. Selection criteria included availability of qualified staff to support sites, willingness to collaborate, protocol design and execution, financial consideration and partnering with sites for future work.

“Syneos Health has won the SCRS Eagle Award for three previous years in the CRO category, and this fourth win is in a very different landscape,” said Allyson Small, SCRS COO. “The pandemic disruption stretched operational systems in clinical research, making relationships critically important, with the sites recognizing Syneos Health in particular for their prioritization of the site partnership.”  

Learn more about Syneos Heath’s site and patient engagement programs, including the Company’s Catalyst Site Program that delivers proven predictability in clinical trial delivery for for Early Phase, Oncology, Psychiatry, Vaccine, Ophthalmology and Post-Operative Pain and Pain trials: syneoshealth.com/catalyst

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Investor Relations Contact:    Press/Media Contact:
Ronnie Speight     Danielle DeForge
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations   Vice President, External Communications
+1 919 745 2745   +1 202 210 5992
[email protected]    [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.