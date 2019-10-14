Syneos Health Wins Society for Clinical Research Sites Eagle Award for Third Consecutive Year

Winning Streak Reinforces Company’s Decade-Long, Industry-Leading Position as CRO of Choice for Sites

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that the Company was awarded the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award in the CRO category for a third consecutive year. In addition to sweeping the Eagle Awards since 2017, Syneos Health is the only CRO to rank consistently among the top three CROs in all seven CenterWatch Global Investigative Site Relationship Surveys conducted over the last decade.

Presented during the annual SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit, the site-nominated award recognizes the CRO that best exemplifies a site-focused approach to clinical trial management, demonstrating outstanding leadership, professionalism, integrity, passion and dedication to advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized for a third year in a row for the strength of our relationship with sites around the globe,” said Clare Grace, PhD, Vice President, Site and Patient Access, Syneos Health, who accepted the award on behalf of Syneos Health at the Summit. “This win reflects the value sites see in the new methodologies and solutions we bring forth to meet site pain points, including streamlining investigator site payments, incorporating new technologies to improve enrollment, and providing practical and operational approaches to bringing patient-centricity into trial design. I would like to thank our talented Syneos Health team and the investigative sites we work with for their dedication to redefining how we speed the development of important therapies to patients.”

This year’s winners were selected by investigative sites who voted for the CRO they believe best demonstrates a strong commitment to site partnership – 9,500 sites in 47 countries were invited to vote. Selection criteria included availability of qualified staff to support sites, willingness to collaborate, protocol design and execution, financial consideration and partnering with sites for future work.

At the SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit, Syneos Health further demonstrated its continued commitment to sites and advancing research by participating in thought leader panel conversations on topics including site payments, virtual trials, leveraging technology to drive patient recruitment and Risk Based Monitoring’s impact on sites. The Company also served on the Site Patient Recruitment Innovation Award (SPRIA) judging panel and hosted its annual Site Appreciation Reception to recognize and celebrate the vital role sites play in the clinical trial process.

To learn more about Syneos Heath’s site and patient engagement programs, including the Company’s Catalyst Site Program that supports faster start up and efficient delivery of studies for biopharmaceutical customers in Early Phase, Oncology, Psychiatry, Vaccine and Ophthalmology, please visit https://www.syneoshealth.com/site-relationships-and-catalyst-program .

