Synergita Software, a leader in Performance Management System, launched OKR Software for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME). It currently serves over 180 customers worldwide. Synergita OKR is currently available for the global audience and allows self-sign-up.

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synergita Software, creator of Synergita Perform, has officially launched OKR software for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Synergita’s OKR is positioned as a growth enabler for SMEs who struggle to convert strategy into action plans, especially in the post-pandemic world. Hybrid workforces, quiet-quitting, and headwind have forced companies to revisit their strategy to create a purpose-driven work culture and align its workforce. Synergita’s OKR brings a fresh air of hope as it promises to align strategy, people, and results.

“We spend more than one-third of our life at work and we want to make it count. It is Synergita’s mission to help enterprises that want to create a purpose-driven work culture and give employees an opportunity to make a difference. SMEs are the backbone of global economy. Synergita’s OKR will allow SMEs to pursue their purpose and create a fulfilling experience for everyone,” said Mr. Prabakar Marimuthu, VP of Engineering, Synergita Software.

Synergita’s OKR is an ideal choice for SMEs to create objectives, align OKRs, track progress with trajectory reports, notifications, and single sign-on, among others.

“Unlike other complex business software, Synergita’s OKR is easy-to-use and even easier to implement. Enterprises and business leaders across the world can leverage the power of OKR by simply signing up for OKR free edition and start using it with minimal guidance,” said Mr. Raghu Raghavan, VP of Sales and Marketing, Synergita Software.

Synergita has kick-started the promotion by releasing and making it available on Product Hunt. Further, enterprises and business leaders can try the software for free by signing up on the website.

About Synergita Software

Founded in 2014, Synergita Software is the creator of Synergita Perform and has helped Small and Medium Enterprises with improving employee experience, organization culture, and business results. Today, Synergita serves over 180 customers across the globe.

Synergita is poised to grow as preferred choice for Small and Medium Enterprises.

Contact Information:

Sajin Nair

Director – Marketing and Partnership

sajin.nair@synergita.com

