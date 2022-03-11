Breaking News
SYNLawn® Partners With Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company to Host ‘Gear Up for Golf’ Sweepstakes Valued at Over $3,000

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of synthetic grass in North America, announced they’re partnering with Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company® to launch social sweepstakes, Gear Up For Golf, which has a combined value of over $3,000.

“SYNLawn Golf is known for being made in the USA, which is something we take pride in,” said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. “Our golf products are designed and manufactured to strict quality control standards to replicate and perform like professional level golf course greens, fairways, roughs, and fringe. Offering our superior golf products alongside such an iconic golf equipment company like Ben Hogan is an honor.”

The online contest starts today and will run through March 25th. The prize package includes the new SYNLawn 3’x8’putting green, SYNLawn branded Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, one set of Ben Hogan irons, one VKTR+ hybrid, two Equalizer II Wedges, one Ben Hogan Precision Milled Forged Putter, one GS53 MAX Driver, one GS53 Fairway Wood, and accessories that complete the perfect all-inclusive golf package. Since the SYNLawn putting green is easily transportable, the winner will be able to enjoy their premium golf prizes at the park, family events, cookouts, and more. Participants of the contest must be over the age of 18 and live in the United States to be eligible to win. They can enter to win at benhogangolf.com/pages/gearupforgolf.

“We are constantly looking for brands who provide superior golf products,” said Scott White, CEO of Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company. “After a successful social promotion for Ben Hogan Day, partnering with SYNLawn Golf again for the ‘Gear Up for Golf Sweepstakes’ was a no-brainer.”

In addition to the portable putting green available in this giveaway, SYNLawn also offers custom putting green installation for residences and businesses. Learn more about SYNLawn and its full offerings of professional quality golf products at www.synlawngolf.com. Visit benhogangolf.com to check out their golf equipment offerings. 

ABOUT SYNLawn

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America and offers the greenest turf on Earth. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands – Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold – delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn’s product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn’s turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers’ wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 200,000 installations in the United States and 19 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

Media Contact: 
Caitlyn Moser
cmoser@syntheticturfresources.com
614-506-5851

