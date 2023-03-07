– Podium presentation on Phase 2 phenylketonuria (PKU) data –

– Poster presentations on Phase 1 homocystinuria (HCU) data and HCU preclinical data –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), the leading company advancing therapeutics based on synthetic biology, today announced that it will present a podium presentation and two poster presentations at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders (SIMD) 44th Annual Meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 19, 2023.

Podium Presentation: Synpheny-1: A Phase 2 Study of the Efficacy and Safety of SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 in Patients with Phenylketonuria

Synpheny-1: A Phase 2 Study of the Efficacy and Safety of SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 in Patients with Phenylketonuria Presenting author: Dr. Jerry Vockley, MD, PhD, Director, Center for Rare Disease Therapy, Chief, Medical Genetics at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Professor of Pediatrics and Human Genetics at University of Pittsburgh and lead investigator of Synlogic’s PKU Phase 2 Synpheny-1 study

Dr. Jerry Vockley, MD, PhD, Director, Center for Rare Disease Therapy, Chief, Medical Genetics at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Professor of Pediatrics and Human Genetics at University of Pittsburgh and lead investigator of Synlogic’s PKU Phase 2 Synpheny-1 study Date and time: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. MT (6:15 p.m. ET)

Poster Presentation #119 : SYNB1353, A Proposed Therapy for Homocystinuria, Lowers Plasma Methionine and Homocysteine in Healthy Volunteers Exposed to a Methionine Challenge

SYNB1353, A Proposed Therapy for Homocystinuria, Lowers Plasma Methionine and Homocysteine in Healthy Volunteers Exposed to a Methionine Challenge Presenting author: Dr. Neal Sondheimer, Medical Director, Synlogic

Dr. Neal Sondheimer, Medical Director, Synlogic Date and time: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. MT (10 p.m. ET)

Poster Presentation #95: Gastrointestinal Methionine Metabolism with Live Biotherapeutics SYNB1353 Results in Improved Plasmas Methionine and Homocysteine Levels in Mice and Nonhuman Primates

Gastrointestinal Methionine Metabolism with Live Biotherapeutics SYNB1353 Results in Improved Plasmas Methionine and Homocysteine Levels in Mice and Nonhuman Primates Presenting author: Dr. Mylene Perreault, Vice President, Nonclinical Development and Biology, Synlogic

Dr. Mylene Perreault, Vice President, Nonclinical Development and Biology, Synlogic Date and time: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. MT (10p.m. ET)

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to present further data for both the PKU and HCU programs at SIMD, with the leading experts in inborn errors of metabolism,” said Dr. Dave Hava, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research and Development at Synlogic. “We recognize that PKU and HCU continue to cause tremendous burden to patients and caregivers, and we look forward to sharing data from these programs with the expert clinicians at this congress.”

Following the presentations, all abstracts will be posted to the Publications page of the Synlogic website.

About Synlogic

Synlogic is the leading company advancing therapeutics based on synthetic biology. Synlogic’s pipeline includes its lead program in phenylketonuria (PKU), which has demonstrated proof of concept with plans to start a pivotal, Phase 3 study in the first half of 2023, and additional novel drug candidates designed to treat homocystinuria (HCU), enteric hyperoxaluria and gout. The rapid advancement of these potential biotherapeutics, called Synthetic Biotics, has been enabled by Synlogic’s reproducible, target-specific drug design. Synlogic uses programmable, precision genetic engineering of well-characterized probiotics to exert localized activity for therapeutic benefit, with a focus on metabolic and immunological diseases. In addition to its clinical programs, Synlogic has a research collaboration with Roche on the discovery of a novel Synthetic Biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease or IBD. Synlogic has also developed two drug candidates through a research collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks: SYNB1353, designed to consume methionine for the potential treatment of HCU, and SYNB2081, designed to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout. For additional information visit www.synlogictx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, clinical development plans, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “look forward,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” on track,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic, may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Synlogic’s approach to Synthetic Biotics to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases including: inborn errors of metabolism and inflammatory and immune disorders; our expectations about sufficiency of our existing cash balance; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotics; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; and the expected timing of Synlogic’s clinical trials of SYNB1934, SYNB1353, SYNB8802 and SYNB2081 and availability of clinical trial data. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the clinical and preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Synlogic’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogic’s current views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Synlogic’s view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

