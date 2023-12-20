Leverages its IP to Overlay Thermal Image into Existing Defense Daylight Scopes

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syntec Optics, a scientific and technical instruments, and aerospace and defense supplier that over the past two decades enabled missile guide optics and a wide field of view Heads Up Display for military helicopter pilots, announced today that it has expanded its capabilities to produce a new disruptive innovation product called Phoenix, a thermal scope that clips-on in front of the soldier’s daylight scope on military platforms and can be switched on and off without affecting the daylight scope to provide a thermal image as needed. American soldiers can now defend against camouflaged targets/threats and leverage enhanced situation awareness without the inconvenience of any additional equipment or flip-in-place devices currently in use.

“Syntec Optics’ intellectual property for Phoenix thermal imaging was inspired by the benefits of thermal overlay technology that is well known and has been in use by the U.S. Army since 2008 with the deployment of the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle (ENVG) for target/threat detection and enhanced situation awareness,” said Syntec’s VP of Advanced Systems Jim Olson, an industry expert.

Director of Sales Sara Hart said, “Thermal Clip-On Imager (Phoenix) is an innovative infrared thermal device which has the ability to convert almost any variable power optic scope (1-6x, 1-8x, or other) into a fused-sight scope.”

The Phoenix has multiple modes of use. These include a full thermal mode and an outline mode used for camouflaged object detection. All modes are easily selectable using the convenient, user-friendly interface.

Joe Mohr, CEO of Syntec Optics, expressed his enthusiasm for the innovation, saying, “The Phoenix captures both the wide field thermal scene for situation awareness and also the high resolution on axis details; both of these scenes combine into a single image for projection within the existing image in the scope used in daylight. This is unlike anything else on the market today.”

He added, “Phoenix, to me, is more meaningful because it should keep soldiers out of harm’s way. Looking through the day vision scope, the thermal image will be fused with the visible scene, empowering the user with thermal heat detection capability combined with existing conventional daylight optics.”

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), a 20-year optics and photonics leader for scientific and technical instruments and aerospace and defense products, has the mission of keeping American soldiers out of harm’s way, improving patient care and bringing more precision products to the consumer and communications. Syntec Optics, headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with extensive core capabilities of various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. Syntec Optics recently launched new products, including Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics, lightweight night vision goggle optics, biomedical equipment optics, and precision microlens arrays. To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including certain financial forecasts and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including related agreements, future results of operations and financial position, revenue and other metrics, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of Syntec Optics, market size, and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations, which include but are not limited to, factors outlined in prior product announcements and filings. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Sara Hart

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@syntecoptics.com

SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)