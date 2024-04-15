ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (“Syntec Optics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPTX), a leading provider of mission-critical optics to scientific and technical instruments and defense and aerospace OEMs, announced today executive-level changes. These changes will support its manufacturing excellence for organic growth and build upon its strategic initiatives for future inorganic growth. These executives will provide leadership across all key functions for continuing growth and development.